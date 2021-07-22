National Refreshment Day 2021: Date, History, Quotes, and more

National Refreshment Day 2021: The day celebrates the moments of ice, cold refreshment, enjoyments, to relax and rejuvenate before going back to work.

National Refreshment Day is observed on the fourth Thursday of July and this year it falls on 22 July.

National Refreshment Day: History

The day can be traced back to May 2015. The Traveler Beer Company founded the day to encourage people to enjoy a cold beverage.

In 2012, the Traveler Beer Company was founded and is based in Burlington Vermont. It is dedicated to making a variety of craft beers.

The day has been celebrated across the world. In the northern hemisphere, the temperature continues to rise at this time of the year and so refreshment drinks become essential to detoxify and de-stress.

National Refreshment Day 2021: Quotes

1. “There is more refreshment and stimulation in a nap, even of the briefest than in all the alcohol ever distilled.” - Ovid

2. “You have to really use your imagination to refresh your daily life.”- Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt

3. "It's very refreshing to go away and take a break, to clear your head, and just get into something else." - Francois Nars

4. "It's always refreshing to step into another time." - Diane Lane

5. "Solitude is creativity’s best friend, and solitude is refreshment for our souls.” - Naomi Judd

6. "A change of season calls for a change of scent that is both energizing and refreshing." - Hannah Bronfman

7. "Rest when you’re weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, your spirit. Then get back to work.”- Ralph Marston

8. "It's really refreshing to get these types of moments when people can say, 'Yeah, you're one of the best." - Nnamdi Asomugha

9. "It's pretty refreshing to be in a situation where the spotlight is on someone else." - Marion Cotillard

10. “When you are creating to the magnitude that I try to create, your brain is like a computer, and you need to refresh.” - Missy Elliott

11. “I drink to separate my body from my soul.”- Oscar Wilde

12. “Work less than you think you should. It took me a while to realise there was a point each day when my creativity ran out and I was just producing words – usually lousy ones – for their own sake. And nap: it helps to refresh the brain, at least mine.”- Amy Waldman

13. "Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather." - John Ruskin

14. "God's Word refreshes our mind and God's Spirit renews our strength." - T. B. Joshua

15. "I find it refreshing to unplug from it for a while. You kind of forget how deeply you get embedded in it." - Will Wright

16. "It's refreshing to just see someone that you can have honest communication with." - Danny Ainge

17. "I think it's refreshing that someone on TV can admit they drink beer, eat meat, and wear fur." - Teresa Giudice

18. "It's refreshing going from getting picked on in middle school to getting my name screamed out across the street." - Lucas Till

19. "Even though running is physically straining, it's mentally refreshing. Especially when you feel like you've accomplished something."- Biz Stone

20. "Honesty has a beautiful and refreshing simplicity about it. No ulterior motives. No hidden meanings. An absence of hypocrisy, duplicity, political games, and verbal superficiality. As honesty and real integrity characterize our lives, there will be no need to manipulate others." - Charles R. Swindoll

Refreshments include several activities that help us unburden mentally. You can also celebrate the day by refreshing yourself with yoga, exercise, massage therapy, etc.

