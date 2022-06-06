World Food Safety Day 2022: Check Theme, History and Significance, Here

World Food Safety Day 2022: It is observed on June 7 to draw attention and inspire actions to help prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food safety, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism, and sustainable development.

It is important to know which foods are safe and do not harm our health. There is a famous saying that "Health is wealth." Take a look at this year's theme and slogan for World Food Safety Day.

Eating safe food is one of the most critical guarantors of good health. Unsafe foods are the cause of various diseases and contribute to other poor health conditions, including impaired growth and development, micronutrient deficiencies, communicable or non-communicable diseases, and mental illness. According to the WHO, one in ten people is affected by foodborne diseases annually across the world.

But what if our food is not safe? How would our health be? This brought the attention of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to observe June 7 as World Food Safety Day every year.

Food, Clothing, and Shelter are termed the basic needs of human beings. Indian and international agencies are striving hard to provide adequate information to the general masses about the importance of safe food.

World Food Safety Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Food Safety Day 2022 is "Safer food, better health”. The theme highlights that safe, nutritional food plays an important role in ensuring human health.

The slogan for World Food Safety Day is “Food safety is everyone's business”.

The theme of World Food Safety Day 2021 was ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’. The theme encourages the consumption of the right kind of food, beneficial for both human beings and the environment.

Every year 600 million people fall prey to various foodborne diseases. Among these children below 5 years of age are at a higher risk. Poverty-ridden sections are more prone to illnesses due to unhygienic food consumption.

World Food Safety Day: History

The United Nations (UN) assigned two of its agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to lead efforts in promoting food safety around the world.

World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations decided to celebrate 7th June as the First food safety day since 7th June 2019.

A resolution was adopted on December 20, 2018, by the United Nations General Assembly to mark June 7 as the day "celebrating the myriad benefits of safe food". The World Health Assembly (WHA) passed a resolution on August 3, 2020, declaring June 7 - the World Food Safety Day every year.

The first-ever World Food Safety Day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2018. The theme of the first-ever Food Safety Day 2019 was "Food Safety, everyone's business".

What is Food Safety?

Food safety is the absence of safe, acceptable levels of hazards in food that may harm the health of consumers. Food-borne hazards can be chemical or physical in nature and are often invisible to the plain eye.

Examples: Viruses, bacteria or pesticide residues and microbiological elements, etc.

Why is food safety necessary?

As per an estimation, nearly 600 million people in the world fall ill and 420,000 die after eating food contaminated by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or chemical substances every year.

Unsafe food also hampers development in many low- and middle-income economies, which lose around US$ 110 billion in productivity associated with disability, illness, and premature death of the workers.

