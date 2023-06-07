World Food Safety Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Slogans, WhatsApp & Facebook Status & More

World Food Safety Day 2023: Food Safety Day, observed on June 7th each year, raises awareness about the importance of safe food practices and highlights the need for robust food safety systems globally. The day is observed as a joint initiative of WHO and FAO. The theme for this year is ‘ Food Standards, Save Lives.’ With millions affected by foodborne illnesses annually, this day emphasizes the significance of preventing, detecting, and managing foodborne hazards. It calls for collective action to ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all, from farm to fork.

World Food Safety Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

I wish for a world where everyone has access to safe and nutritious food, regardless of their socioeconomic status or geographic location.

I pray for an end to hunger and malnutrition in all its forms, ensuring that every individual has enough food to lead a healthy and productive life.

I encourage the widespread adoption of sustainable and environmentally-friendly agricultural practices that prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and conservation of natural resources.

On this day, increase awareness and education about the importance of proper food handling, nutrition, and hygiene practices to empower individuals to make informed choices for their health.

I wish for strong and effective food safety regulations and systems in place worldwide to prevent foodborne illnesses and ensure the safety of food from farm to fork.

I vouch for advancements in food storage and preservation technologies to extend the shelf life of perishable foods, reducing spoilage and improving access to fresh produce.

I look for improved traceability systems that enable the tracking and identification of food

World Food Safety Day demands concerted efforts to reduce food waste at all levels of the food supply chain, minimizing the loss of valuable resources and ensuring food reaches those in need.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

"On World Food Safety Day, let's prioritize safe and nutritious food for all, ensuring a healthier and happier world."

"Every bite counts! Let's join hands on World Food Safety Day to promote safe food practices and protect the well-being of our communities."

"Food safety is a global concern. Together, we can build a safer food system that nourishes and sustains us all. Happy World Food Safety Day!"

"Safe food is a fundamental right. On this World Food Safety Day, let's work towards eliminating foodborne illnesses and ensuring food security worldwide."

"Protecting our health starts with safe food. Let's raise awareness, share knowledge, and take action for a safer and more secure food supply on World Food Safety Day."

"From farm to table, let's uphold food safety standards. On this World Food Safety Day, let's commit to safe practices and safeguard the health of our loved ones."

"Food safety is a shared responsibility. On World Food Safety Day, let's empower individuals, communities, and governments to take action and ensure safe food for all."

"Unsafe food knows no borders. On this World Food Safety Day, let's foster global collaboration to strengthen food safety systems and protect public health."

"Foodborne illnesses are preventable. Let's use World Food Safety Day to educate, advocate, and implement measures that keep our food safe and our bodies healthy."

"Safe food, thriving future! On this World Food Safety Day, let's celebrate the progress made and renew our commitment to a world where food safety is a top priority."

World Food Safety Day 2023: Slogans

"Safe Food, Healthy World!" "Food Safety First, for a Nourished Future!" "From Farm to Fork, Safe Food for All!" "Ensuring Food Safety: A Global Priority!" "Food Safety: Protecting Lives, Preserving Health!" "Safe Food, Strong Communities!" "Empowering Food Safety: Everyone's Responsibility!" "Together for Safer Food, Brighter Tomorrow!" "Good Food, Safe Food: Everyone Deserves Both!" "Food Safety Matters: Let's Ensure a Sustainable Future!"

World Food Safety Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“Part of the secret of success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.”-Mark Twain

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well.”- Virginia Woolf

“Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food.”- Hippocrates

“Food safety involves everybody in the food chain.” - Mike Johanns

“We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine gun.”- George Orwell

"Each and every member of the food industry, from farm to fork, must create a culture where food safety and nutrition is paramount." Bill Marler

"Each stage of the supply chain that delivers food from the farm to the dinner table is obligated to improve, or at a minimum not degrade the food risk profile." Mike Robach

“We're going to do everything possible to make sure that food safety is always paramount, and that we work with the industry as aggressively as we can to make sure that we're paying attention to the food-safety issues.” Mike Johanns

"The goal of a food safety professional should be to create a food safety culture, not a food safety program." Frank Yiannas

“Food for the body is not enough. There must be food for the soul.”- Dorothy Day

On this day, governments, organizations, and individuals come together to promote food safety education, strengthen regulations, enhance traceability, reduce food waste, and protect public health. World Food Safety Day serves as a platform to safeguard lives, foster sustainable food systems, and build a healthier future.

