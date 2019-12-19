Goa Liberation Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

Goa Liberation Day made the independence of India complete as Britishers left India forever because that time Goa was the only part that was under the dominance of the British. It is celebrated with full enthusiasm in Goa. Participants also pay tribute to the martyrs.

Operation Vijay was launched by Indian Armed forces to freed Goa from the control of Portuguese. It is said that in the battle, around 22 Indians and 30 Portuguese soldiers were killed. On 30 May 1987, Goa got the statehood status and became one of the richest and top per capita income states of India.

Goa Liberation Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Facts & More

Fight for Freedom- Operation Vijay

The Liberation of Goa was rather a historic event in the Goa. The liberation of Goa led to its freedom from Portuguese rule by the Indian Army. It is known as a historic event, as it ended a long-time dominion that was ultimately unfair and unwelcome. Post-British Left India, Goa stayed the single portion of India under foreign rule. The Portuguese were not willing to free Goa in spite of frequent requests from India.

The fight for Goa's freedom was dual - inside Goa and outside Goa - which was performed by the Indian Government. Towards the end of 1961, after various unsuccessful talks, the Indian government deployed armed forces. But, there were a few issues as it was assumed that the Portuguese have supersonic interceptors. The dearth of the power of their air force also became a fright. Consequently, the Indian Air Force was advised to offer reinforced support to the ground force.

Lastly, in the words of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the army conquered Goa on December 17, 1961. On December 17, 1961, 30,000 Indian ground troops, with the Indian air force and army, conquered the 3,000-member ill-prepared Portuguese navy. There was a few more armed act following that. The rest of the Portuguese colonies of Daman and Diu were even overpowered. The complete buildup of the Portuguese colonies shaped the "Union territory of Goa, Daman, and Diu". The total army operation -"Operation Vijay" was performed almost without any violence. Finally, Portuguese Governor General Vassalo da Silva freed Goa on 18 December. After three days of the operations, on December 19th, 1961, Goa, at last, became a part of India.

How is it Celebrated?

The day is observed with so many celebrations in Goa. The festivity showcases a torchlight parade that is conducted from three diverse places in Goa. The three parades eventually gather at the Azad Maidan. At this location, the members of the parade pay their honor to the freedom fighters. Cultural programs such as Sugam Sangeet are even conducted the rejoice in the occasion.

