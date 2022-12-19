Goa Liberation Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Quotes & Facts to Share Today

Goa Liberation Day is observed annually on December 19. On this date in 1961, Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule. Additionally, India gained independence from European rule on that day.

Goa Liberation Day 2022: History

Goa had been under Portuguese rule for roughly 450 years on August 15, 1947, when India attained freedom. It was at this time that the Portuguese began colonizing some areas of India and demonstrated their steadfast control over Goa and other Indian territories, even after India gained independence from the British.

The Day honors the day the state finally freed itself from Portuguese hegemony. The capital of the state of Goa, which is bordered by the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, is Panaji. After being liberated from Portuguese rule, it joined India and received statehood from the government in 1987.

Celebrate this special day by sending out Happy Goa Liberation Day greetings and motivational quotes to everyone you know. Send happy Goa Liberation Day wishes to your loved ones.

Goa Liberation Day: Wishes, Messages & WhatsApp Status

Goa Liberation Day 2022: Quotes

“Those who do not move, do not notice their chains.”- Rosa Luxemburg

“People get used to anything. The less you think about your oppression, the more your tolerance for it grows. After a while, people just think oppression is the normal state of things. But to become free, you have to be acutely aware of being a slave.” - Assata Shakur, Assata: An Autobiography

“Leaders who do not act dialogically, but insist on imposing their decisions, do not organize the people--they manipulate them. They do not liberate, nor are they liberated: they oppress.” - Paulo Freire, Pedagogy of the Oppressed

“Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.”- Martin Luther King Jr.

“Freedom of speech is unnecessary if the people to whom it is granted do not think for themselves.”- Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Goa Liberation Day 2022: Important Facts

About 36 hours were spent fighting to free Goa as part of Operation Vijay, which involved all three wings of the Indian military.

On May 30, 1987, Goa was declared to be a state.

About 22 Indians and 30 Portuguese soldiers died in the operation.

The 11th Finance Commission named Goa the "Best Placed State" due to the state's first-rate infrastructure.

Before being granted statehood status, Goa, Daman, and Diu were a part of the Union Territory of India.

The Goa government's most prestigious civilian honour is the Gomant Vibhushan Award.

Popular nuclear physicist Anil Kakodkar was the first recipient of the honour.

The Bom Jesus Basilica and a number of other Goan structures are included in the "World Heritage Sites” by UNESCO

Do not forget to show honor towards the Bravehearts who got Goa the liberation you feel today. Happy Goa Liberation Day.