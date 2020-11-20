World Children's Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems, Significance and more

World Children's Day 2020: It is celebrated on 20 November every year to spread awareness about improving children's welfare and to promote international togetherness.

In 1954, World Children's Day was first established as Universal Children's Day. 20th November is an important date as on this date in 1959 the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. And on this date in 1989, the UN General Assembly also adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Therefore, since 1990, the day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

World Children’s Day 2020: History and the Convention on the Rights of the Child

World Children's Day 2020: Quotes

1. "A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires." - Paulo Coelho

2. "The first happiness of a child is to know that he is loved." - Don Bosco

3. "There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million." - Walt Streightiff

4. "We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yr=et we forget that he is someone today." - Stacia Tauscher

5. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Jawaharlal Nehru

6. “The secret of genius is to preserve the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm.” - Aldous Huxley

7. “We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us.” - Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

8. “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” - Rabindranath Tagore

9. "Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever fresh and radiant possibility.” - Kate Douglas Wiggin

10. “In the happiest of our childhood memories, our parents were happy, too.” - Robert Brault

11. “The best way to make children good is to make them happy.” - Oscar Wilde

12. “You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have for instance.” - Franklin P. Jones

13. “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” - Nelson Mandela

14. “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” - Billy Graham

15. “It’s not our job to toughen our children up to face a cruel and heartless world. It’s our job to raise children who will make the world a little less cruel and heartless.” - L.R. Knost

16. “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

17. “Because children grow up, we think a child’s purpose is to grow up. But a child’s purpose is to be a child.” - Tom Stoppard

18. "There is a garden in every childhood, an enchanted place where colors are brighter, the air softer, and the morning more fragrant than ever again." - Elizabeth Lawrence

19. “The fundamental condition of childhood is powerlessness.” - Jane Smiley

20. “The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” - Denis Waitley

World Children's Day 2020: Wishes and Messages

1. Every little smile on your face brings the boundless joy of parenthood to our heart. All the charm and joy of this day is for you. Happy World Children’s Day!

2. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy International Children's Day!

3. On this very special day, we look forward to spending some really mesmerizing moments with you because you’re so special to us. Happy Universal Children’s Day!

4. On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can. Because they are our future! Happy World Children’s Day!

5. If we want to see our future filled with happiness and harmony, we must teach our kids to be good human being more than anything else. Happy Universal Children’s Day!

6. Your children need more time of you than gifts you buy for them. Let them know how special they are to you. Happy World Children’s Day!

7. Children must be taught how to think, not what to think ..Happy International Children’s Day!

8. Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy Universal Children’s Day!

9. Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world. Happy International Children’s Day!

10. Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy International Children’s Day!

Children’s Day in India – Birth Anniversary of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

World Children's Day 2020: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. If you nurture your child well, he will become the nation’s pride.

2. Every child is like a flower and no two flowers can be compared. Happy International Children’s Day!

3. A child loved today will spread the love tomorrow!

4. Children are the gifts of God; let them fly with their thoughts.

5. You care for and support a child today; he will grow up to care for and support the nation tomorrow! Happy World Children's Day!

World Children's Day 2020: Poems

1. The Children's Hour

Between the dark and the daylight,

When the night is beginning to lower,

Comes a pause in the day's occupations,

That is known as the Children's Hour.

I hear in the chamber above me

The patter of little feet,

The sound of a door that is opened,

And voices soft and sweet.

From my study I see in the lamplight,

Descending the broad hall stair,

Grave Alice, and laughing Allegra,

And Edith with golden hair.

A whisper, and then a silence:

Yet I know by their merry eyes

They are plotting and planning together

To take me by surprise.

A sudden rush from the stairway,

A sudden raid from the hall!

By three doors left unguarded

They enter my castle wall!

They climb up into my turret

O'er the arms and back of my chair;

If I try to escape, they surround me;

They seem to be everywhere.

They almost devour me with kisses,

Their arms about me entwine,

Till I think of the Bishop of Bingen

In his Mouse-Tower on the Rhine!

Do you think, O blue-eyed banditti,

Because you have scaled the wall,

Such an old mustache as I am

Is not a match for you all!

I have you fast in my fortress,

And will not let you depart,

But put you down into the dungeon

In the round-tower of my heart.

And there will I keep you forever,

Yes, forever and a day,

Till the walls shall crumble to ruin,

And moulder in dust away!

By Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

2. Let Kids Be Kids

Let kids be kids; just let them be

Princesses, pirates; let the bath be the sea!

Let them stare at the sky and find animals in the clouds.

Let them dance in the rain and sing out loud.

Let them dream really big and wish upon a star.

Let them feel the wind in their hair from the window of a car.

Smell their dandelion bouquet like it's your favorite flower,

For they will grow up in what seems like just an hour.

Tell them bedtime stories each and every night.

Let them sleep in the middle when they awake with fright.

Shield them from evil and keep them from danger,

But teach them of acts of kindness for complete strangers.

Don't hurry them, overschedule them, and make them feel lost,

For if this happens it will be you who will pay the cost!

Let them build castles, do cartwheels, and find shells in the sand.

If they need a little help, then please give them a hand!

Let them walk barefoot and the grass tickle their feet,

For it's the small things in life that will make them feel complete!

Let them make couch cushion forts and sleep in a tent,

For this is the way childhood was meant to be spent!

Let them bring you breakfast in bed, let them burn your toast.

Someday it will be times like this you will miss the most.

Teach them how to serve others and be a good friend.

If you teach all these things, their love will have no end.

Teach them in life, not everyone will win.

And when they lose they need to accept with a grin.

It's not about the money you have and the things you have bought.

Life is all about lessons that parents have taught!

So let kids be kids, just let them be.

And our world will be a better place for you and for me!

By Jennifer Caldwell

