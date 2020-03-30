Odisha Foundation Day 2020: All you need to know

p style="text-align: justify;">On Odisha Day (Utkal Divas) various programmes are being organised at several places in the Odisha state. In 1936, it was the first state that was formed on linguistic basis. Earlier, it was the part of Bihar. People of Odisha are known for their simplicity and honesty.

Odisha Day: History

Earlier, the present-day Odisha was the major portion of the ancient Kalinga. It witnessed the Kalinga War that was led by King Ashoka who conquered the region in 260 B.C. Later, the state was invaded and captured by the Mughals till the British took over the administrative powers and divided it into small units in 1803.

Let us tell you that the western and northern districts became a part of the state of Bengal while the coastal region as Bihar and Odisha (earlier Orissa). After three decades of revolution under prominent leaders, the state was separated from Bihar and became a separate province on 1 April, 1936.

That time the movement was more intense with the leadership of several leaders including Utkala Gouraba Madhusudan Das, Utkala mani Gopabandhu Das, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, Pandita Nilakantha Das, Fakir Mohan Senapati, Gangadhar Meher, Sir Basudeba Sudhaladeba, Radhanath Ray, Bhubanananda Das, A. P. Patro and many others with the support of the public.

The newly formed Odisha (earlier Orissa) consisted of six-districts namely Cuttack, Puri, Baleswar, Sambalpur, Koraput and Ganjam. The capital of the state was Cuttack. The oath of office was taken by Sir John Hubbak and he became the first Governor of Orissa Province.

Odisha Day (Utkal Divas): Celebrations

On this day varieties of firecrackers are light up in the sky. Fireworks competitions are common. Across the state different cultural programmes are organised. Several indigenous songs are also sung in the events organised by the Government of Odisha.

About Odisha

Earlier the capital was Cuttack and now it is Bhubaneswar. Its population is around 41,974,218 (11th) and Area 155,707 kilometer square. Earlier the state had six districts but now it has 30 Districts, 314 Blocks and 317 Tehsils.

Odisha state is located on the east coast of India, by the Bay of Bengal. On 1 April, 1936 the modern state of Odisha was established at Kanika Palace, Cuttack, as a province in India and consists of Odia speakers.

As discussed above it is the ninth largest state by area in India and the eleventh largest by population. The state interior is mountainous and sparsely populated. The highest point of the state is Deomali at 1672 m. Odisha is subject to intense cyclones.

In October, 1999, an intense Tropical Cyclone caused severe damage and around 10256 deaths. Odisha state is the home to the Hirakud Dam, near Sambalpur the longest earthen dam in the world.

It also has several popular tourist destinations. Let us tell you that Puri, Konark and Bhubaneshwar are known as Golden triangle of eastern India. Several places are located at Odisha that is important and has archaeological history including the Jagannath Temple of Puri, the Konark Sun Temple, the Lingaraj Temple, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves Dhaulagiri of Bhubaneshwar, Ashoka's famous Rock Edict at Jaugada near Berhampur city and the Barabati Fort of Cuttack, etc.

Let us have a glimpse on History of Odisha

If we read history then we will come to know that in the world history major turning point took place in Odisha. The Kalinga War, Ashoka's military campaign against Kalinga was one of the bloodiest wars in Mauryan history. Ashoka was compelled to issue two edicts for calling just and benign administration in Kalinga.

Later, Ashoka was instrumental in spreading the teachings and philosophy of Buddhism all over Asia. Southwestern Odisha that is Ativ Land was unconquered by Ashoka. The civilisation around the Tel River put light towards the great civilisation that lives in Kalahandi, Balangir and Koraput region (KBK) in the past. According to the discovered wealth of Tel valley, there were civilised, urbanised and cultured people inhabited on this land around 2000 years ago and the capital was Asurgarh.

In fact, Kalahandi along with Koraput and Bastar was part of Kantara as referred in Ramayana and Mahabharata. This region in the 4rth century was known as Indravana from where the precious gems and stones were collected in the imperial Maurya history. During the period of Ashoka, a Mauryan emperor the area of Kalahandi with Koraput and Bastar was known as Atavi Land and this land was remained unconquered as per Ashokan record. During the beginning of the Christian era, it was known as Mahavana. Vyaghraraja in 4th Century A.D was the ruler of Mahakantara that comprised Kalahandi, undivided Koraput and Bastar region. Capital of Mahakantara was Asurgarh, Hatihumpha Inscription of Emperor Kharvela, Udaygiri Konark Sun Temple built by the Eastern Ganga dynasty is one of the well-known temples in India and is a World Heritage Site.

Therefore, Odisha is a state of archaeological importance and was established on 1 April, 1936 as a separate province and separated from Bihar.

Odisha at a Glance: The land of Lord Jagannath

