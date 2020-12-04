Indian Navy Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on 4 December?

The Indian Navy is a well balanced three-dimensional force, capable of operating above, on and under the surface of the oceans and safeguard our national interests. Its objective is also to improve its circumstances in the Indian Ocean Zone. The theme of Navy Day 2020 is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive".

Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries. pic.twitter.com/k2PMgvc0F3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020

"On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity"

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/t6LWHUyvjm — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2020

It is the marine branch of the Indian Armed Forces and the Commander-in-Chief of Indian Navy is President of India. Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhosle, the Maratha emperor of the 17th century is considered as the “Father of the Indian Navy”.

The role of the Indian Navy is to secure the marine edges of the country and update the worldwide relations of India through seaport visits, joint exercises, altruistic missions, upheaval help, etc. Its objective is also to improve the circumstance in the Indian Ocean Zone.

Therefore, Indian Navy Day is observed on 4 December to commemorate the courageous attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 by the Indian Naval Missile. This day recognizes the splendour, great achievements and role of the naval force to the nation.

Operation Trident was executed in 1971 by the Indian Navy on 4th December night which led a devastating attack on the Pakistan Naval Headquarters in Karachi. Let us tell you that in this operation first-time anti-ship missile was used.

What were the reasons behind the Indo-Pakistan War and its effects?

How is Indian Navy Day celebrated?



On 4th December in remembrance of the daredevil attack on the naval base of Pakistan, at Karachi. The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy with headquarters in Mumbai celebrate this great occasion by bringing together their ships and sailors.

The Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam plans all the activities and events which are to be conducted on the Navy Day celebrations. It starts with a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial (at RK Beach) and is followed by the practical demonstration to show the energy and skills of the naval submarines, ships, aircraft, and other forces. Numerous aircraft are displayed by flying over the RK Beach which is made clean to keep away the birds in order to continue with smooth operations of the aircraft. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be mostly virtual this year.

Reason for Navy Day Celebration

In India, the Navy Day is celebrated to remember and recognize the courageous attack on the Karachi border during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war on 4th December. During this day, the warships and aircraft of the Indian naval are accessible to the visitors. The Military Photo Exhibition is organized by the journalists of the Ernakulum in the naval festival.

Usually, the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) conducts a community service from 24th to 26th November at Good Hope Old Age Home, Fort Kochi. In this, the students take part to entertain the Naval Doctors. Navy Ball, Navy Queen and some other contests are also held in the navy fest.

About Indian Navy

The operational and administrative control of the Indian Navy is exercised by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) from the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Navy). The Navy has three Commands, each under the control of a Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief.

- The Western Naval Command (Headquarters at Mumbai)

- The Eastern Naval Command (Headquarters at Visakhapatnam)

- The Southern Naval Command (Headquarters at Kochi)

Indian Navy plays a significant role in securing the marine borders of the nation as well as accelerating the international relations of India through various means like seaport visits, joint ventures, patriotic missions, calamity relief, and many others. Modern-day Indian Navy has been transformed in order to improve the position of the navy to the Indian Ocean area. Do you know that the Indian Navy has approximately 67,000 employees and around 295 naval arsenals? It is considered the most powerful force in South Asia. There are three divisions in the Indian Armed Forces: Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Indian Army protects our land, Navy in water, and the Air Force protects us in the sky.

Indus Water Treaty (IWT): Water-Sharing Agreement

Important Days and Dates in December 2019