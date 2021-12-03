Indian Navy Day 2021: Know about Ranks and Insignia of Indian Navy

Indian Navy Day 2021: It is celebrated on December 4 annually to recognise the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. The Indian Defence Services deals with natural and man-made disasters. It is one of the best organisations in the world.

The Indian Armed Forces comprise the Army, the Air Force and the Navy.

On the occasion of Indian Navy Day, here we are providing a brief history of Navy Day, and its Ranks & Insignia.

Indian Navy Day 2021: Ranks and Insignia of Indian Navy

The Indian Navy operates both above and under the oceans. Efficiently, it safeguards our national interests. It is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force.

The Navy has three Commands, each under the control of a Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief. They are:

1. The Western Naval Command. It is headquartered in Mumbai.

2. The Eastern Naval Command. It is headquartered in Visakhapatnam.

3. The Southern Naval Command. It is headquartered in Kochi.

Indian Navy is also known as Bharatiya Nau Sena that is responsible for the defence and protection of maritime interests of India.

Rank indicates a Soldier's level of expertise, responsibility, and authority. It defines a soldier and on the other hand, Insignia is a distinguishing mark and a badge of authority or honour.

Now, let us have a look at the Indian Navy Ranks and Insignia of Officers and Sailors.

Indian Navy Ranks for Officers

Officer Rank Badge / Insignia Admiral Vice Admiral Rear Admiral Commodore Captain Commander Lieutenant Commander Lieutenant Sub Lieutenant Midshipman

Indian Navy Ranks for Sailors

Sailor Rank Badge Master Chief Petty Officer Ist Class Master Chief Petty Officer IInd Class Chief Petty Officer Petty Officer Leading Rate Seaman Ist Class Seaman 2nd Class

Know about the Promotion to Officer Rank

Sailors who have unique leadership qualities and also fulfil conditions including age, education, etc. can become Commissioned Officer in the Navy by Commission worthy (CW) scheme and Special Duties (SD) scheme. Such officers can pursue to Command Ships and Units and also rise to become Admirals.

Indian Navy Day 2021: History

The Royal Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day for the first time on October 21, 1944. The purpose behind celebrating the day was to foster greater outreach and spread awareness about the Navy among the public. The celebration involved conducting parades at several port cities and holding public meetings at inland centres.

After seeing the success of the celebration, it was decided to celebrate the day on a larger scale every year and later in the season when the weather was cooler. Therefore, in 1945, Navy Day was celebrated in Bombay and Karachi on December 1.

Until 1972, Navy Day came to be celebrated on December 15 and Navy week was observed in the week in which December 15 fell.

In May 1972, at the Senior Naval Officer Conference, it was decided to observe Navy Day on December 4 every year to commemorate the successful naval actions in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal during the Indo-Pakistan War. Also, it was decided to observe Navy week from December 1 to December 7.

Source: joinindiannavy.gov.in

READ| Important Days and Dates in December 2021