Constitution Day of India 2020: All you need to know

Constitution Day of India is also known as Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day or National Constitution Day.

About Constitution Day of India

26 November has its own importance in the history of independent India because on this day in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted and it came into effect on 26 January, 1950. Therefore, marking the dawn of a new era. To acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and to aggravate the people regarding the prominent values, 26 November is celebrated as the 'Constitution Day'.

Constitution Day of India 2020: Celebrations

Reading of the Preamble to the Constitution is an important part of the celebrations and reaffirming our commitment to upholding its ideology. Other activities like Talks/Webinars on constitutional values and fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution may also be organised. While doing so it may be ensured that guidelines issued in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic are adhered to.

Features of the Indian Constitution

Constitution Day: History

The BJP led Government in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day by a gazette notification on 19 November.

How the Constitution of India came into being?

As we know that on 15 August 1947, India became independent, and on 26 January 1950, we celebrate Republic Day because on this day the Constitution of India came into effect.

In 1934, the demand of the Constituent Assembly was made. Let us tell you that M.N. Roy, a communist party leader, was the first who mooted the idea. It was taken up by the Congress party and finally, in 1940, the demand was accepted by the British government. Indians are allowed to draft the Indian Constitution in the August offer.

On 9 December 1946, the Constituent Assembly for the first time met before independence. The first president of the Constituent Assembly was Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha. On 29 August 1947, a Drafting Committee was constituted to prepare a Draft Constitution with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as a Chairman. On 26 November, 1949, the Committee had finished their work. On 24 January 1950, the process was completed when the members signed two handwritten copies of the document one each in Hindi and English.

The first meeting of the Assembly was in New Delhi on 9 December 1946 and last till 24 January, 1950. During this time total of 11 sessions were held and met for around 166 days. This is the period between the adoption and enforcement when thorough reading and translation from English to Hindi was done.

On 26 January, 1950, the Constitution of India came into force and became the law of the land.

The Constituent Assembly of India

What is the Preamble to the Constitution of India?

“WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic, and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.”

The Constitution of India declares India a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic, assuring its citizen's justice, equality, and liberty and endeavours to promote fraternity. The preamble was amended by the 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1976, in which three new words Socialist, Secular, and Integrity were added.

Let us tell you that, the Indian Constitution describes the fundamental political code, structure, procedures, powers, and duties of the government institutions. It also explains fundamental rights, directive principles, and the duties of citizens. India’s constitution is the longest written constitution in the world. It took around 2 years, 11 months, and 17 days to complete the Constitution.

Therefore, Constitution Day of India is celebrated on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Indian Constitution: Parts, Schedules and Articles at a Glance

