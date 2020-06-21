World Hydrography Day 2020: Current Theme, history and significance

World Hydrography Day 2020: It is observed on 21 June. This day was adopted by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) as an annual celebration to publicise the work of hydrographers and the importance of hydrography. It also increases awareness about the protection of safe navigation and marine life protection.

Who started this day?

World Hydrography Day is observed on the initiative of Monaco-based International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).

About International Hydrographic Organization (IHO)

International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) was the International Hydrographic Bureau (IHB) which was established in 1921. The IHB (renamed to IHO in 1970) was established to provide a mechanism for consultation between governments on matters such as safe navigation, technical standards and protection of the marine environment.

History of World Hydrography Day

In 2005; The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to celebrate World Hydrography Day on every 21 June.

Global celebrations about the World Hydrography Day began in 2006. This day is viewed as an opportunity to increase public awareness about the hydrography that plays a crucial role in everyone’s life.

Purpose of World Hydrography Day

To provide publicity to the work of the IHO at international level and urges all countries to work with IHO to promote safe navigation and protection of marine life.

World Hydrography Day 2020: Theme

World Hydrography Day 2020 theme is “Hydrography enabling autonomous technologies”

World Hydrography Day 2019 theme was "Hydrographic information driving marine knowledge."

Previous year's themes were:

2018: Bathymetry - the foundation for sustainable seas, oceans and waterways.

2017: Mapping our seas, oceans and waterways - more important than ever.

2016: Hydrography - the key to well-managed seas and waterways.

2015: Our seas and waterways - yet to be fully charted and explored.

2014: Hydrography - much more than just nautical charts.

2013: Hydrography - underpinning the Blue Economy.

2012: International Hydrographic Cooperation - supporting safe navigation.

2011: Human Resources - The important element to the success of hydrography.

2010: Hydrographic Services - the essential element for maritime trade.

2009: Hydrography - Protecting the marine environment.

2008: Capacity Building, a vital tool to assist the IHO in achieving its mission and objectives.

2007: Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs); an essential element of safety at sea and efficient maritime operations.

So this was the point to point information about World Hydrography Day. I hope all the international countries and institutions will work together to protect the marine and promotion of safe international navigation.

