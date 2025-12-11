RBSE Class 12 English Model Paper 2025-26: Download English Sample Paper PDF

Read the passage carefully and answer the questions given below- 7½ Cheating in examinations is a major defect of our educational system. The cheating has become so common that students consider it their birthright to use unfair means in the examination. The root cause of this evil lies in our schools. Short cuts have replaced hard labour. Guides and notes are encouraged in place of textbooks. In all school examinations except the board examinations teachers show leniency to the students and pass most of them. Sometimes even the parents are at fault. They get their undeserving ward promoted to higher class. The students don't cultivate the habit of self study and hard work. Then in the Board examination students resort to copying. The teachers on duty encourage the students to use unfair means to pass the examinations. The desire to show good result motivates them to adopt wrong methods. Questions 1. What is the major defect of our educational system? 2. Where in does the root cause of cheating in examination lie? 3. What is used in place of text books? 4. Why do teacher encourage the students to use unfair means. 5. What do students fail to cultivate? 6. What do students feel about using unfair means in examinations? 7. Write the opposite word of the following from the passage – (i) Fair (ii) Right Read the passage carefully and answer the questions given below- 7½ One day an old lady was travelling alone in the first class compartment of a train. She was very well dressed. She was sitting quiety in a corner and was reading a book. A travelling ticket examiner came into the compartment and asked for her ticket. The old lady looked in her bag for the ticket but couldn't find it. She then looked for it among her other things. She could not find the ticket there also. So she got very worried. She said to the ticket examiner will you please pull the chain and stop the train ? I have lost any ticket. The ticket examiner said please don't worry. I know you are an honest women "You don't understand sad the old lady. If I don't find my ticket how shell I know where I have to get off? Questions- 8. Where was the old lady sitting in the compartment? 9. What was the old lady doing when the ticket examiner came? 10. Who wanted to see the ticket? 11. Why did the old lady search her bag? 12. What did the lady want the ticket examiner to do? 13. In which compartment an old lady was travelling? 14. Which word in passage mean. (i) Silently (ii) Checker