RBSE Class 12 English Model Paper 2025-26: Download English Sample Paper PDF

RBSE Class 12 English Model Paper 2025-26: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the RBSE Class 12 English Model Papers 2025–26 to help students strengthen their exam preparation. These model papers are designed according to the latest exam pattern and marking scheme prescribed by the board.
By practicing these papers, students can understand the structure of the English question paper, improve their writing skills, and identify areas that need more attention. The model papers also provide a clear idea of the types of questions asked in Reading, Writing, Grammar, Flamingo, and Vistas sections. With regular practice, students can enhance their confidence and perform better in the final RBSE Class 12 English examination.
RBSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students preparing for the RBSE Class 12 English examination can review the essential details of the model paper in a clear and effective manner. Check the table below for the key highlights of the RBSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2025–26.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 12
|
Subject
|
English
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Type of Paper
|
Model Paper / Sample Paper
|
Total Marks
|
80 Marks
|
Main Components
|
Reading, Writing, Grammar, Flamingo, Vistas
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2025-26
|
Section-A (Reading)
|
Read the passage carefully and answer the questions given below- 7½
Cheating in examinations is a major defect of our educational system. The cheating has become so common that students consider it their birthright to use unfair means in the examination. The root cause of this evil lies in our schools. Short cuts have replaced hard labour. Guides and notes are encouraged in place of textbooks. In all school examinations except the board examinations teachers show leniency to the students and pass most of them. Sometimes even the parents are at fault. They get their undeserving ward promoted to higher class. The students don't cultivate the habit of self study and hard work. Then in the Board examination students resort to copying. The teachers on duty encourage the students to use unfair means to pass the examinations. The desire to show good result motivates them to adopt wrong methods.
Questions
1. What is the major defect of our educational system?
2. Where in does the root cause of cheating in examination lie?
3. What is used in place of text books?
4. Why do teacher encourage the students to use unfair means.
5. What do students fail to cultivate?
6. What do students feel about using unfair means in examinations?
7. Write the opposite word of the following from the passage – (i) Fair (ii) Right
Read the passage carefully and answer the questions given below- 7½
One day an old lady was travelling alone in the first class compartment of a train. She was very well dressed. She was sitting quiety in a corner and was reading a book. A travelling ticket examiner came into the compartment and asked for her ticket. The old lady looked in her bag for the ticket but couldn't find it. She then looked for it among her other things. She could not find the ticket there also. So she got very worried. She said to the ticket examiner will you please pull the chain and stop the train ? I have lost any ticket. The ticket examiner said please don't worry. I know you are an honest women "You don't understand sad the old lady. If I don't find my ticket how shell I know where I have to get off?
Questions-
8. Where was the old lady sitting in the compartment?
9. What was the old lady doing when the ticket examiner came?
10. Who wanted to see the ticket?
11. Why did the old lady search her bag?
12. What did the lady want the ticket examiner to do?
13. In which compartment an old lady was travelling?
14. Which word in passage mean.
(i) Silently (ii) Checker
|
Section-B (Writing)
15. Imagine that you are Shobha reading in Government Senior Secondary School, Jaipur a student of Class-XII-B. Your younger brother is in class XII-C. Write an application to the principal for changing section.
OR
Imagine that you are meghna a student of class XII. Write an application to the principal requesting him to issue you books from the library.
16. Mahesh intends to sell his old motor cycle. Draft an advertisement to be published in a daily newspaper giving necessary details.
OR
Give a matrimonial advertisement for a bride giving imaginary details.
17. Write a notice inviting the names of the students who want to participate in chart models and quiz complete for science fair.
OR
Asa a principal draft a notice for the school notice board inviting the names of the students as players and informing them about the match.
18. Write plural number of the following words.
(i) Motercycle
(ii) Child
(iii) Tooth
(iv) Train
(v) Plant
(vi) Desire
(vii) Chair
(viii) Blackboard
19. Fill in the blanks with correct form of the verbs give in brackets.
(i) Ram and Shyam _______________ cooking food. (is/are)
(ii) Both Lishan and Radha _____________ dancing. (is/are)
(iii) Many a women _________________ sleeping (was/were)
(iv) Neither of the girls ________________ dishonest (was/were)
For detailed information about the RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26, students can check the below link:
|
RBSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2025-26 PDF
How to Download RBSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2025-26?
Students can follow the given below steps to download the RBSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2025-26 PDF:
Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Books/Old Papers/Model Questions”.
Step 3: From the list, click on “Model Papers 2025-26”.
Step 4: Now select the option for Class 12.
Step 5: A PDF file with model papers for all Class 12 subjects will open.
Step 6: Scroll the PDF, find English Subject, and download the model paper to prepare for your exam.
Benefits of Solving RBSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2025-26
Students can follow the RBSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2025-26 to improve their exam preparation in many effective ways:
-
Identify Weak Areas: Students easily understand which topics or sections they find difficult, so they can focus more on improving those parts before the final exam.
-
Writing Speed and Time Management: Practicing model papers helps students write answers faster and learn how to use the exam time wisely.
-
Understand Exam Pattern: Students get a clear idea of the latest question format, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the board exam.
-
Boost Confidence: Regular practice reduces exam fear and builds confidence to attempt the English paper without stress.
-
Improve Answer Presentation: Students learn how to write neat, clear, and well-structured answers that can help them score higher marks.
-
Evaluate Preparation Level: After solving each paper, students can check their score and know how well they are prepared for the board exam.
RBSE Class 12th English Marking Scheme 2025-26
Check the following table for RBSE Class 12th English Marking Scheme 2025-26:
|
Area of Learning
|
Marks
|
Reading
|
15
|
Writing
|
15
|
Grammar
|
08
|
Textbook: Flamingo (Prose & Poetry)
|
28
|
Supplementary Book: Vistas
|
14
|
Total
|
80
RBSE Class 12 English Model Paper 2025–26 serves as a valuable resource for students aiming to score well in their board examinations. By practicing these papers regularly, students can strengthen their understanding, improve writing skills, and build confidence. Using the model papers effectively will help them perform better in the final English exam.
