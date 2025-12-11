EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Kerala NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Registrations at cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 11, 2025, 11:47 IST

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened Round 2 registrations for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025. Interested candidates must register and submit course and institute preferences on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CEE Kerala has opened Round 2 registrations for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025.
CEE Kerala has opened Round 2 registrations for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CEE Kerala has opened Round 2 registrations for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025.
  • Interested candidates must register on the official website.
  • Candidates must submit course and institute preferences at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations. Interested candidates are advised to register online as soon as possible on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to submit preferences for courses and institutes online is December 17, 2025. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released on December 19, 2025.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table of Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  cee.kerala.gov.in
Stream 

Medical

Dental 
State  Kerala 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Preference submission deadline  December 17, 2025
Provisional Seat allotment result date  December 20, 2025
College reporting deadline  December 28, 2025

How to register for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Under ‘PG Admission’, click on ‘PG Medical 2025 - Candidate portal’
  3. Log in using your details - Application Number and Password
  4. Clear the Access Code and login
  5. In the dashboard, click on the link for round 2 registration
  6. Submit your details and choose your courses and colleges
  7. Pay the online registration fee
  8. Review and submit the form
  9. Download confirmation page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News