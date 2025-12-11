Kerala NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Registrations at cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations. Interested candidates are advised to register online as soon as possible on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to submit preferences for courses and institutes online is December 17, 2025. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released on December 19, 2025.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table of Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: