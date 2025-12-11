Kerala NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Registrations at cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- CEE Kerala has opened Round 2 registrations for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025.
- Interested candidates must register on the official website.
- Candidates must submit course and institute preferences at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations. Interested candidates are advised to register online as soon as possible on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to submit preferences for courses and institutes online is December 17, 2025. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released on December 19, 2025.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table of Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|cee.kerala.gov.in
|Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|State
|Kerala
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Preference submission deadline
|December 17, 2025
|Provisional Seat allotment result date
|December 20, 2025
|College reporting deadline
|December 28, 2025
How to register for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Under ‘PG Admission’, click on ‘PG Medical 2025 - Candidate portal’
- Log in using your details - Application Number and Password
- Clear the Access Code and login
- In the dashboard, click on the link for round 2 registration
- Submit your details and choose your courses and colleges
- Pay the online registration fee
- Review and submit the form
- Download confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration
