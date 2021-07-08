National Sugar Cookie Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, History, Celebrations, and more

National Sugar Cookie Day 2021: The day celebrates the delicious little treat of sugar cookie, and the big role it plays in our lives. National Sugar Cookie Day is celebrated on 9 July annually.

The majority of Sugar cookies are made up of sugar, flour, butter, eggs, vanilla, either baking powder or baking soda. These cookies are used as a treat for every special occasion and National Sugar Cookie Day is the perfect time to enjoy the plateful of cookies.

National Sugar Cookie Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Every cookie is a sugar cookie. A cookie without sugar is a cracker." - Gary Gulman

2. "I like cookies, any cookie you put in front of me - animal cookies, sugar cookies, anything crunchy." - Maria Shriver

3. "I love to eat - Kit Kats or cookies-and-cream ice cream. I need sugar like five times a day." - Kim Kardashian

4. "Think what a better world it would be if we all, the whole world, had cookies and milk about three o'clock every afternoon and then lay down on our blankets for a nap." - Barbara Jordan

5. "The ability to deal with people is as purchasable a commodity as sugar or coffee and I will pay more for that ability than for any other under the sun." - John D. Rockefeller

6. "Baking cookies is comforting, and cookies are the sweetest little bit of comfort food. They are very bite-sized and personal." - Sandra Lee

7. "Baking is how you start kids at cooking in the kitchen. It's fun whether it's baking bread or cookies. With baking, you have to be exact when it comes to ingredients." - Sandra Lee

8. "People have got to learn: if they don't have cookies in the cookie jar, they can't eat cookies." - Suze Orman

9. "Cheesecake and cookies are something I can't stay away from." - Paige

10. "I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas." - Hillary Clinton

National Sugar Cookie Day 2021: Messages and Wishes

1. Wishing you the best of sweetness and the greatest crunch in every cookie you eat. Warm wishes on National Sugar Cookie Day!

2. Wishing a very Happy Cookie Day. May this day be full of flavours of your most favourite cookies.

3. The most unique thing about cookies is that just one is never enough. Let us celebrate Cookie Day with our loved ones enjoying cookies.

4. May you be blessed with many amazing cookies in some of the most delicious flavors..Happy National Sugar Cookie Day!

5. May the goodness of cookies always give you the strength to continue moving forward in life. Happy National Sugar Cookie Day!

6. Wishing you a warm National Sugar Cookie Day loaded with cookies made with lots of love and good taste.

7. Wishing you the best of health and happiness in life so that you can enjoy sweet cookies without trouble. Happy National Sugar Cookie Day!

8. The greatest thing about National Sugar Cookie Day is that you can enjoy the cookies without any guilt.

9. On the special occasion of National Sugar Cookie Day, I wish that you are always blessed with cookies that make you happy.

10. The secret to a happy and contented life lies in enjoying cookies. Happy National Sugar Cookie Day!

National Sugar Cookie Day: History

How the day started and how it came about? Nobody knows about it but it is believed that the cookie of sugar has been originated in the mid-1700s in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

German Protestant settlers created it. The cookie was round, crumbly and buttery which came to be known as Nazareth Cookie.

Cookies are used as gifts during Valentine's Day and are also left as an offering for Santa during Christmas. Cookies come in all shapes and sizes with different types of decorations.

National Sugar Cookie Day: Celebrations

People celebrate the day by making batches of sugar cookies that they share with their family, friends and neighbours. Some of them purchase readymade batter from the store and bake them at home and serve them. There are different types of cookies available in the market. So, enjoy cookies and celebrate the day!

