On this Day, July 8: Check what is special today?

1952 - Kadiyam Srihari was born on July 8, 1952. He is an Indian politician and former Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana. From 2014 to December 2018, he was a Minister for Education of Telangana. 1958 - Neetu Singh was born on July 8, 1958. She is an Indian actress and was a popular leading lady in Bollywood in the 1970s and early 1980s. She started her career as a child actress and appeared in movies like Waris, Do Dooni Char. As a lead actress, she made her debut with Rickshawala. 1972 - Sourav Ganguly was born on July 8, 1972. Affectionately known as Dada, he is the 39th President of BCCI and former Indian national team captain. He is one of the most influential players in the history of Indian cricket. 1903 - Umaid Singh also spelled as Umed Singh. He was Maharaja of Jodhpur from 1918 to his death. He was born on July 8, 1903. 1912 - Banarasi Das was born on July 8, 1912 and popularly known as Babu Banarasi Das. He was an Indian politician and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to the Janata Party. 1914 - Jyoti Basu was born on July 8, 1914. He was an Indian politician. From 1977 to 2000, he served as a Chief Minister of West Bengal state. He was also a co-founder of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI[M]). 1918 - Montagu-Chelmsford Report was formed on the basis of the Government of India Act 1919. It was published on July 8, 1918. 1949 - Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy was born on July 8, 1949. He was the 14th Chief Minister of the Andhra Pardesh and was popularly known as YSR. 2006 - Raja Rao died on July 8, 2006. He was an author and the most significant Indian novelist who writes in English during the middle decades of the 20th century. 2007 - Chandra Shekhar, died on July 8, 2007. He was a politician and legislator. He served as Prime Minister of India from November 1990 to June 1991. Before joining the ruling Congress Party in 1964, he was the leading member of the Socialist Party.