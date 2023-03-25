JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Top 10 GK questions on Member of Indian Parliament- Take this quiz to know their answers

A Member of Parliament is a person elected by the people of a constituency to represent them in a country’s parliament. In this quiz, you will get to know the ten frequently asked questions along with answers that will help you in preparing for competitive exams such as UPSC, NDA, SSC, Railways, etc.
GK Quiz of Member of Parliament
GK Quiz of Member of Parliament

Here are some of the most common questions about Member of Parliament that you may find in competitive exams;

1. What is the term of office for an MP in India?

A. 2 years 

B. 3 years

C. 4 years

D. 5 years 

Ans. D 5 years 

 

2. How many Members of Parliament are there in India?

A. 545 members

B. 245 members

C. 450 members

D. 790 Members

Ans D. 790 members 

Explanation: There are a total of 790 members in the Indian Parliament, including 245 members in the Rajya Sabha and 545 members in the Lok Sabha. 

 

3. What are the functions of the Members of Parliament?

A. Lawmaking 

B. Budget approval

C. Examining government policies

D. All of the above 

Ans D. All of the above 

Explanation: A member of Parliament is responsible for making laws, approving budgets, representing the interests of their constituents, and examining government policies and activities. 

 

4. Can a Member of Parliament be expelled from their position?

A. Yes

B. No 

C. Maybe 

D. None of the above

Ans A. Yes

Explanation: Yes, a member of parliament can be expelled from their position if they take any action that violates the code of conduct. 

 

5. How are Members of Parliament replaced in case of death and resignation? 

A. Through by-elections

B. Through general elections

C. Both

D. None of the above 

Ans A. By-elections

Explanation: In case of resignation or death of members of parliament, their replacement is chosen through by-elections. 

 

6. Are members of Parliament elected through general elections in India?  

A. Yes

B. No

C. Maybe

D. None of the above 

Ans A. Yes

Explanation: Members of Parliament are elected through General Elections in India. 

 

7. What is the minimum age limit to become a member of Parliament in Lok Sabha? 

A. 25 years

B. 28 years

C. 30 years

D. None of the above 

Ans A. 25 years 

 

8. What is the minimum age limit to become a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha? 

A. 30 years

B. 32 years

C. 40 years

D. None of the above 

Ans A. 30 years 

 

9. Who elects MP of Rajya Sabha?

A. Legislative assemblies of the states and union territories

B. Citizens of the country

C. Both

D. None of the above

Ans. A. Legislative assemblies of the states and union territories

Explanation: Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by the legislative assemblies of the states and union territories using single transferable votes.

 

What is eligibility criteria for an MP?

A. Must be an Indian citizen 

B. Must not be less than 25 years of age

C. Must not be convicted by the court with imprisonment of two or more years.

D. All of the above 

Ans. D. 

Explanation: The eligibility criteria to become a Member of Parliament in India includes all the above points. 

Conclusion 

These were the most common questions you may come across in competitive examinations. We come up with such quizzes on different topics. Keep on checking them to stay updated. 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories