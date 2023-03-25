Top 10 GK questions on Member of Indian Parliament- Take this quiz to know their answers

Here are some of the most common questions about Member of Parliament that you may find in competitive exams;

1. What is the term of office for an MP in India?

A. 2 years

B. 3 years

C. 4 years

D. 5 years

Ans. D 5 years

2. How many Members of Parliament are there in India?

A. 545 members

B. 245 members

C. 450 members

D. 790 Members

Ans D. 790 members

Explanation: There are a total of 790 members in the Indian Parliament, including 245 members in the Rajya Sabha and 545 members in the Lok Sabha.

3. What are the functions of the Members of Parliament?

A. Lawmaking

B. Budget approval

C. Examining government policies

D. All of the above

Ans D. All of the above

Explanation: A member of Parliament is responsible for making laws, approving budgets, representing the interests of their constituents, and examining government policies and activities.

4. Can a Member of Parliament be expelled from their position?

A. Yes

B. No

C. Maybe

D. None of the above

Ans A. Yes

Explanation: Yes, a member of parliament can be expelled from their position if they take any action that violates the code of conduct.

5. How are Members of Parliament replaced in case of death and resignation?

A. Through by-elections

B. Through general elections

C. Both

D. None of the above

Ans A. By-elections

Explanation: In case of resignation or death of members of parliament, their replacement is chosen through by-elections.

6. Are members of Parliament elected through general elections in India?

A. Yes

B. No

C. Maybe

D. None of the above

Ans A. Yes

Explanation: Members of Parliament are elected through General Elections in India.

7. What is the minimum age limit to become a member of Parliament in Lok Sabha?

A. 25 years

B. 28 years

C. 30 years

D. None of the above

Ans A. 25 years

8. What is the minimum age limit to become a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha?

A. 30 years

B. 32 years

C. 40 years

D. None of the above

Ans A. 30 years

9. Who elects MP of Rajya Sabha?

A. Legislative assemblies of the states and union territories

B. Citizens of the country

C. Both

D. None of the above

Ans. A. Legislative assemblies of the states and union territories

Explanation: Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by the legislative assemblies of the states and union territories using single transferable votes.

What is eligibility criteria for an MP?

A. Must be an Indian citizen

B. Must not be less than 25 years of age

C. Must not be convicted by the court with imprisonment of two or more years.

D. All of the above

Ans. D.

Explanation: The eligibility criteria to become a Member of Parliament in India includes all the above points.

Conclusion

These were the most common questions you may come across in competitive examinations. We come up with such quizzes on different topics. Keep on checking them to stay updated.