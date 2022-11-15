Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status & More

JOHAR! The State of Jharkhand commemorates its founding day on November 15. Following the passage of the Bihar Reorganization Act, 2000 by the Parliament, the state was separated from Bihar in 2000. The day fell on the anniversary of the birth of tribal chief Birsa Munda, also known as Bhagwan Birsa. Its capital is Ranchi, and Dumka serves as a sub-capital. The state is renowned for its waterfalls, hills, and holy locations, including the important religious sites of Baidyanath Dham, Parasnath, Dewri, and Rajrappa. After separating what was once the southern half of Bihar, the state was created on November 15, 2000.

History

In 2000, Jharkhand was separated from Bihar. It formerly belonged to Bihar's southern half. It is the homeland of the tribal people who had long harbored dreams of having their own state. The people of Jharkhand state, especially the tribal peoples, did not receive many socioeconomic benefits after independence. According to legend, Raja Jai Singh Deo of Odisha annexed Jharkhand in the thirteenth century.

Significance

Jaipal Singh Munda, Justice Lal Pingley Nath Shahdeo, Ram Narayan Singh, and nearly all of the political parties in Jharkhand joined forces to form one platform. To safeguard their cultural identity, people banded together to create a different state.

Wishes

Jharkhand celebrates 22nd Foundation Day. Let’s salute the people who make this possible. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day!

Celebrate the victory with excitement, pride, and zeal in your hearts. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day

Greetings to the people of the state of Jharkhand. May you rise and shine always. Wishing you a Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day!

Commemorate the culture, struggles, and victories of our ancestors on this Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022.

Hold the culture of your state close to your heart, Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022!

Let us all contribute to building an amazing state. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022!

Quotes

The Land lost in Land. That was Jharkhand!- Anonymous

Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established- Birsa Munda

May my soul cry and smile for my beautiful state Jharkhand.- Anonymous

Jharkhand is synonymous with bravery and compassion.- PM Narendra Modi

“You said that tribals would take decisions themselves on issues related to water, forest, and land. Tribute to the tribal leader and great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.”- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

This year, as part of the Jharkhand Foundation Day celebration, CM Hemant Soren will inaugurate different welfare schemes worth Rs.7300 crore. Also, around 1000 youth candidates will receive their appointment letters.