World Science Day for Peace & Development 2020: Theme, History, Quotes and Significance

World Science Day for Peace & Development 2020: It is observed on 10 November to highlight the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

The day also aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science, the role that scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet and making our societies more sustainable.

World Science Day For Peace & Development 2020: Theme

The theme for World Science Day for Peace & Development 2020 is "Science for and with Society".

At the time when the world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the day is on "Science for and with Society in dealing with the global pandemic".

UNESCO's response to COVID-19 from the science perspective is structured around three major pillars:

1. Promoting international scientific cooperation.

2. Ensuring access to water

3. supporting ecological reconstruction

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a collaborative relationship between scientists, policymakers, and scientific research including potential vaccines must be shared universally. It has been seen that COVID-19 response demands better use of science and technology.

World Science Day For Peace & Development: History

The event is the positive outcome of the 1999 World Conference on Science in Budapest. It was considered as an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to attaining the goals proclaimed in the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge every year. It was also required to follow up on the recommendations of the Science Agenda: Framework for Action.

In 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development was proclaimed by UNESCO and has generated several concrete projects, programmes, and funding for science around the world. The rationale behind celebrating the day is to focus on the importance of the role of science and scientists for sustainable societies and the need to inform and involve citizens in science.

On 10 November 2002, the first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated under UNESCO auspices. The celebration involved several partners including governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental organisations, UNESCO National Commissions, scientific and research institutions, professional associations, the media, science teachers, and schools.

World Science Day For Peace & Development: Purpose

- To spread awareness among the public about the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies.

- To promote national and international solidarity regarding science between countries.

- To renew the national and international commitment for the use of science for the benefit of societies.

- To draw attention to the challenges faced by science in raising support for the scientific endeavour.

World Science Day For Peace & Development: Quotes

1. "The science of today is the technology of tomorrow." - Edward Teller

2. "Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world. Science is the highest personification of the nation because that nation will remain the first which carries the furthest the works of thought and intelligence." - Louis Pasteur

3. "We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology." - Carl Sagan

4. "Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the adventure Science." - Edwin Powell Hubble

5. "Science is a way of thinking much more than it is a body of knowledge." - Carl Sagan

6. "Science and technology revolutionize our lives, but memory, tradition, and myth frame our response." - Arthur M. Schlesinger

7. "The greater the scientific advance, the more primitive the fear." - Don Delillo

8. "To raise new questions, new possibilities, to regard old problems from a new angle, requires creative imagination and marks real advance in science." - Albert Einstein

9. "If civilization is to survive, we must cultivate the science of human relationships - the ability of all peoples, of all kinds, to live together, in the same world at peace." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

10. "Science does not know its debt to imagination." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

We can't ignore the fact that science and technology have had an undeniable impact on improving living standards and increasing productivity.

