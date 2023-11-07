National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Theme, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Slogans, Posters & Quotes

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Every year November 7 is observed as a day to spread awareness about the deadly disease of cancer in India. According to WHO, “Cancer causes almost 459,000 deaths every year in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. Over the past five years, there were around 1.6 million cancer cases in the Region, making it a continuous burden that exerts tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families and communities. Almost 734,000 individuals are diagnosed with cancer every year and in 2040 it is predicted that the number of people being diagnosed will be about 50% higher.” The main aim of the day is to aware people of different types of cancer, the importance of early detection and to help people lead a good and healthy lifestyle.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Date & Theme

The first National Cancer Awareness Day was started in September 2014 by India's Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan. A committee was established in September 2014, and it was decided to commemorate National Cancer Awareness Day on the 7th of November of each year in India. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the severity of different types of cancer, as well as their symptoms and treatments.

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the theme of National Cancer Awareness Day in India. But the theme for annually observed World Cancer Day was ‘Close The Care Gap.’

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Messages

You have the willpower to overcome all obstacles, therefore never allow the illness to rule your life or you. I hope that 2023 will be a motivating Cancer Day!

Let's raise more awareness of the issue to give World Cancer Day more significance. Let's eradicate cancer from our entire lives.

Cancer not only takes a person's life but also destroys family happiness. Keep your loved ones intact!

The truth is that the proportion of people who survive cancer is higher than the number of persons who die from it. Never give up on your dreams.

Let us pledge on this World Cancer Day that we will never give up on this illness, nor should we allow anybody else to.

Like any other obstacle we encounter in life, cancer is something we must always persevere through. Let's battle and emerge victorious!

The good news is that we will eventually put a stop to it, but the sad part is that we hear this word more and more these days.

There is a cure for cancer. To treat it, all you need is a lot of willpower and the support of your loved ones' prescription drugs.

Let's come together to support everyone battling this potentially fatal illness.

"Having cancer does not indicate that one's life is over. Let's combat cancer head-on. On this National Cancer Awareness, I pray for your good health and long life.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Warm wishes on World Cancer Day. It is a fight that we all have to fight to make this world a healthier place to live.

Cancer is killing our society and our future and therefore, we need to conquer it with all our efforts. Come together and support the cause!

Making everyone aware of cancer is the first step towards making this world free from this disease. Warm wishes on World Cancer Awareness Day.

The more aware we are going to be of cancer and things that cause cancer, the better it is going to be for all of us. Make the most of World Cancer Awareness Day.

On the occasion of World Cancer Awareness Day, we all must make some efforts to learn more about cancer to have a better and healthier life.

Warm wishes on the occasion of World Cancer Awareness Day to you. Fighting against cancer begins with learning about cancer.

It is always better to be educated about cancer as it is going to help us fight this disease in a much better way. Warm wishes on World Cancer Awareness Day.

Creating more and more awareness about cancer is one of the ways to prevent this disease from spreading. National Cancer Awareness Day!

National Cancer Awareness Day reminds us all that we can put a check on the spread of this disease by making people aware of it and the causes behind it.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Catchy Slogans

Together, we're stronger than cancer!

Fight cancer with hope and heart!

Awareness today, a cure tomorrow!

Cancer can't silence our courage!

Paint the world in shades of cancer awareness!

Let's unite to fight cancer's might!

Join the battle, be the cure!

Stand up, speak out, and save lives!

Cancer warriors, you inspire us all!

Hope, love, and strength: our weapons against cancer!

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Together we fight, together we win.

Let's paint the world in shades of hope and strength.

Embrace the fight, and celebrate the survivors.

Support, educate, advocate.

Cancer may be tough, but so are you.

Never underestimate the power of hope.

Awareness is the first step to making a difference.

Warriors wear ribbons of courage.

A day to honour those who inspire us in the fight.

Let's unite in the battle against cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment, you just have to be willing to take it.”- Emily Hollenberg

“Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul.”- Jim Valvano

“Above all, cancer is a spiritual practice that teaches me about faith and resilience.”- Kris Carr

“There are two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”- Albert Einstein

“Time is shortening. But every day that I challenge this cancer and survive is a victory for me.”- Ingrid Bergman

“We all know what that isolation of a cancer diagnosis feels like. Hearing other people’s stories and the dimensions that happen on their paths can make you feel less alone and remain positive.”- Wendy Passer

“If you think things are going to go right, you’re probably right. If you think things are going to go wrong, you’re probably right.”- John Schaffer

“If there’s an experience you want to have, go for it. Try not to put things off. Do what you can to not let cancer be your whole life.”- Darlene Nichols

“A positive attitude is at least as important as everything that’s thrown at you during treatment.”- Scott Ward

“If you can, find a purpose - something to do that occupies your time and your mind so you're not always concentrating on the cancer.”- Deane Detter

Make the most of National Cancer Awareness Day 2023!

