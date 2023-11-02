[Updated] Bank Holidays in November 2023 List

November 2023 Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank Of India, RBI has released the complete list of bank holidays for November 2023. It is the eleventh and one among the last four months to have 30 days. According to reports, this month banks will be non-operational for around 50% days. Other than the second and fourth Saturdays, there are some major holidays and festivals including Diwali, Govardhan, Gurunanak Jayanti etc.

About November

November, the penultimate month in the Julian and Gregorian calendar got its name from the Latin novem which means "nine". It is a month of late spring in the Southern Hemisphere and late autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. Therefore, November in the Southern Hemisphere is the seasonal equivalent of May in the Northern Hemisphere and vice versa.

Important Days and Dates in November 2023

A total of 12 Bank Holidays will be observed in November excluding the second and fourth Saturday of the month and Sundays. However, not all banks in all areas will be closed on these holidays.

Check the table below for bank holidays in November 2023 and their location:

Date Day Holiday States 1 November 2023 Wednesday Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/Karva Chauth Bengaluru, Imphal & Shimla 2 November 2023 Thursday Nongkrem Dance Shillong 7 November 2023 Tuesday General Election to Mizoram Legislative Assembly 2023 Aizawl 10 November 2023 Friday Wangala Festival Shillong 13 November 2023 Monday Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali Agartala, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur & Lucknow 14 November 2023 Tuesday Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja Ahemdabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur 15 November 2023 Wednesday Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow 17 November 2023 Saturday Madhya Pradesh General Election 2023 Bhopal 20 November 2023 Friday Chhath (Morning Arghya) Patna and Ranchi 23 November 2023 Monday Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal Dehradun and Shillong 27 November 2023 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima All Except Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad(AP), Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong & Thiruvananthapuram 30 November 2023 Thursday Kanakadasa Jayanthi Bengaluru

Other than the above-mentioned holidays, all Indian banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month in addition to every Sunday according to the RBI standards.

Important Bank Holidays November 2023

Kannada Rajyothsava: Kannada Rajyotsava is also popular as Karnataka Formation Day. It is a public holiday celebrated annually on November 1. The day marks the unification of Kannada-speaking regions of southwestern India under the States Reorganisation Act to form a single state in 1956.

Karwa Chauth: In October or November, during the Hindu lunar month of Kartika, Hindu women in Northern and Western India celebrate a celebration known as Karva Chauth, Karwa Chauth, or Karaka Chaturthi. On this day, Hindu women keep a day-long fast for their husband's long life, good health and prosperity.

Govardhan Puja: Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut or Annakoot, is a Hindu festival observed on the fourth day of Diwali, the first lunar day of the light fortnight of the month of Kartika. People worship Govardhan Hill and offer Lord Krishna with a wide array of vegetarian delicacies.

Diwali: The Hindu festival of lights, known as Diwali, is observed in various forms by other Indian religions. It represents the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance" in a spiritual sense.

Bhai Dooj: Hindus commemorate Bhai Tika, also known as Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Shalivahana Shaka calendar or the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar. It is observed on the occasions of Holi and Diwali, also known as Tihar.

Chatth Puja: Chhath is an ancient Hindu festival that originated in the Indian subcontinent, specifically in the provinces of Madhesh and Lumbini in Nepal and the Indian states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Gurunanak Jayanti: Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, or Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and one of the most well-known and significant Sikh gurus, is held in the highest regard by the Sikh people.

Kanakdasa Jayanti: Every year, the Kuruba Gowda community and the people of Karnataka as a whole celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanthi, a saint. They commemorate their great poet, composer, musician, philosopher, and saint on this day.

However, you don’t need to worry about transactions on holidays. As per RBI rules, all sorts of banking services or financial transactions will be operational on all holidays. Consumers can have access to IMPS, NEFT, UPI, ATM services, net banking, mobile banking, and other banking-related services, like any other regular day.