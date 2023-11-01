Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Images, Quotes, Wishes for Husband, Wife to Share on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Karwa is a major Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India and other countries. It is usually celebrated on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month, Kartik. Women keep a day-long fast as a symbol of their love, devotion and commitment. The event showcases the rich cultural heritage of India and the bond between spouses.

Now, use the messages, wishes, and quotes below to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2023.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Wishes For Husband

"On this auspicious day, I pray for your long and healthy life. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love!"

"May our love continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Happy Karwa Chauth, dear husband."

"You are the moon of my life, and on this Karwa Chauth, I pray for your happiness and well-being. Love you always!"

"As you break my fast, I thank the stars above for blessing me with a wonderful husband like you. Happy Karwa Chauth!"

"Your love and care make each day special, and on Karwa Chauth, I feel even more blessed to have you in my life. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dearest."

"On this day, I fast for your happiness and prosperity. May our love shine as bright as the moon tonight. Happy Karwa Chauth, sweetheart!"

"I will always cherish the beautiful bond we share. Happy Karwa Chauth to the most wonderful husband in the world!"

"With the moon as our witness, I promise to love and cherish you forever. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love!"

"You complete my world, and I'm grateful for your presence in my life. Wishing you a very Happy Karwa Chauth, dear husband."

"The fast may be long, but your love makes it all worthwhile. Happy Karwa Chauth, and may our love continue to shine brightly!"

"As I look at the moon, I find solace in your love. Happy Karwa Chauth to the man who means the world to me."

"You are the reason behind my smile and my strength. Happy Karwa Chauth to the most amazing husband ever."

"On this Karwa Chauth, I thank the Almighty for gifting me a husband as caring and loving as you. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love."

"May our love story be as timeless as the moon's glow. Happy Karwa Chauth to my loving husband."

"Fasting for your long life and well-being is my joy. Happy Karwa Chauth, and may our love keep flourishing."

Karwa Chauth 2023 USA: Check Moonrise timing State and City-wise For Different Countries

Karwa Chauth 2023: Messages For Wife

"On this Karwa Chauth, I want you to know that your love and sacrifices mean the world to me. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dearest wife!"

"May the moonlight on this Karwa Chauth bless our love with happiness and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love."

"Your determination and love inspire me every day. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth, my beautiful wife."

"As you break your fast today, know that I appreciate all the love and care you bring into our home. Happy Karwa Chauth, my wonderful wife."

"On this special day, I pray for your health, happiness, and long life. Happy Karwa Chauth, my beloved wife."

"Our love story is like no other, and I'm thankful for your presence in my life. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear wife."

"With the moon as our witness, I promise to always love and cherish you. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love."

"The bond we share is the most precious gift I've ever received. Happy Karwa Chauth to my loving and caring wife."

"Fasting may be hard, but your love makes it all worthwhile. Happy Karwa Chauth, and may our love continue to shine."

"Your devotion and love are the pillars of our happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth to the most wonderful wife in the world."

"As the moon shines tonight, so does your love in my life. Happy Karwa Chauth, my radiant wife."

"You complete my world, and I'm grateful for your love every day. Wishing you a very Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear wife."

"May our love story be as timeless as the moon's glow. Happy Karwa Chauth to the love of my life."

"Fasting for my wife's well-being is a privilege and an honour. Happy Karwa Chauth, my beloved."

"Your love is my source of strength and joy. Happy Karwa Chauth to my amazing and beautiful wife."

Karwa Chauth 2023: Is Karwa Chauth On October 30 or November 1? All You Need To Know

Karwa Chauth 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

"May this Karwa Chauth bring endless love and happiness to your life. Wishing you a beautiful celebration, dear friend!"

"On this special day of love and devotion, may your bond grow stronger and your love deepen. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear friend!"

"Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and beautiful moments with your beloved. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear friend!"

"May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth fill your life with peace and prosperity. Wishing you a joyful celebration, dear friend."

"On this Karwa Chauth, I pray that your love story remains forever young and full of romance. Happy Karwa Chauth, my lovely friend!"

"May your fast be filled with love and your prayers be answered. Happy Karwa Chauth to you and your spouse, my dear friend."

"As you fast for your loved one's well-being, may your love always be as strong as your devotion. Happy Karwa Chauth, dear friend!"

"Wishing you a day as bright as the moonlight, as beautiful as your love, and as special as your friendship. Happy Karwa Chauth!"

"May the sight of the moon on Karwa Chauth fill your heart with joy and your life with love. Happy Karwa Chauth, my wonderful friend!"

"As you celebrate this special day, may your love be as timeless as tradition and as beautiful as the moon tonight. Happy Karwa Chauth, dear friend!"

"Wishing you and your spouse a lifetime filled with happiness, love, and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear friend!"

"On this Karwa Chauth, may the bond between you and your partner grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear friend!"

"May your prayers on this Karwa Chauth be answered with happiness, prosperity, and endless love. Wishing you a joyous celebration, dear friend."

"As you fast and pray for your loved one's well-being, may your friendship always be a source of strength and support. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear friend!"

"Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with your spouse. Happy Karwa Chauth, my dear friend!"

Karwa Chauth 2023: Instagram Captions

Moonlit memories!

Fasting and feasting with love!

Praying for a lifetime of togetherness.

Celebrating love and tradition.

Fasting for a love that lasts forever.

Moon, me, and my love.

Capturing the essence of devotion.

When the moon witnesses our love story.

Karwa Chauth vibes and love in the air.

A day of love, prayer, and celebration.

Blessed to have you by my side.

Fast for love, feast on blessings.

Moonrise and heartbeats.

Keeping traditions alive with love.

Cherishing moments and making memories.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Famous Quotes

“If I get married, I want to be very married.” — Audrey Hepburn

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin

“The best way to remember your wife’s birthday is to forget it once.” — E. Joseph Cossman

“To give somebody your time is the biggest gift you can give.” — Franka Potente

“I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner

"You know you are in love when the two of you can go grocery shopping together." — Woody Harrelson

"My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me." — Winston Churchill

“Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet to see who they really are.” — Will Ferrell

“What greater thing is there for two human souls then to feel that they are joined for life — to strengthen each other in all labor, to rest on each other in all sorrow, to minister to each other in silent, unspeakable memories at the moment of the last parting?” — George Eliot

“Love doesn’t just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new.” — Ursula K. LeGuin, The Lathe of Heaven

“Let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but not make a bond of love: Let it be rather a moving sea between the shores of your souls.” — Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet

“A great marriage is not when the ‘perfect couple’ comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences.” — Dave Meurer

“There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion, or company than a good marriage.” — Martin Luther

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

Important Days and Dates in November 2023