Karwa Chauth 2023: Is Karwa Chauth On October 30 or November 1? All You Need To Know

Karwa Chauth 2023: Karva Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi is a festival celebrated by Hindus in the Northern and Western parts of India. Hindu women in Northern and Western India celebrate a holiday called Karva Chauth, also known as Karaka Chaturthi. Chauth signifies "fourth" in Hindi, while Karva is another word for "pot," which refers to a little earthen pot of water. Later in the evening after moonsighting, married women worship Lord Ganesha, Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Kartikeya. The festival is majorly celebrated in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

When is Karwa Chauth in 2023?

Karva Chauth is based on the lunisolar calendar which accounts for all astronomical positions, especially positions of the moon which is used as a marker to calculate important dates. The festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon in October or November. This year it falls on October 31, Monday.

Karwa Chauth October 31, Tuesday Chaturthi Tithi Begins 12:00 PM on Oct 31, 2023 Chaturthi Tithi Ends 11:49 AM on Nov 01, 2023 Karwa Chauth Puja Muhrat 06:00 PM to 07:21 PM Karwa Chauth Upvasa Time 07:28 AM to 07:46 PM Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day 07:46 PM

Why is Karwa Chauth Celebrated?

Karwa Chauth is primarily celebrated in the northern parts of the country. According to yesteryears, men in the military used to leave their wives and children at home. And women far from their spouses used to pray for their husband’s safety and well-being. This was usually during the season of the Rabi crop cycle, the wheat sowing season.

On the other hand, the festival came into existence to develop female friendships. With the custom of arranged marriage being prevalent, it was difficult for the bride to adjust to a new family far from home. So, with Karwa Chauth, the custom arose of befriending another woman as her friend or sister for life.

7 Proven Tips To Stay Energetic During Karwa Chauth

Before dawn, sip on a lot of water to ensure you stay hydrated all day.

Eat a balanced Sargi that includes proteins, fibre, and complex carbs before the sun rises.

Try to stay away from any sort of caffeinated beverages like tea, coffee and energy drinks.

Divert your attention from food by reading, conversing with loved ones, watching TV, or engaging in creative hobbies.

Stay out of direct sunlight as much as possible because it can affect your vitality.

When it's time to break your fast, begin with a piece of fruit or a glass of water to not cause indigestion.

Make sure to be positive all day long.

In conclusion, Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India. The day strengthens the bond between spouses. On this day, women mostly don ethnic attires, apply henna on their hands, exchange gifts and gather to celebrate the auspicious day. The day is a symbol of love and devotion celebrated with great enthusiasm in India.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

