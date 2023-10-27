Lunar Eclipse 2023 Tomorrow: Will It Be Visible in India? When, Where & How To Watch Partial Chandra Grahan Live?

Lunar Eclipse 2023: October is going to witness its second eclipse on 28th October. This rare occassion is just about to happen after 14 days of solar eclipse. October was full of celestial events from meteor showers, solar eclipse and now lunar eclipse on October 28. A lunar eclipse usually happens when Earth comes in between the alignment of the sun and moon. It usually occurs on the full moon night. This upcoming one is Partial Lunar Eclipse.

Read this article to know about Partial Lunar Eclipse, its occurrence, visibility and more.

What Is Partial Lunar Eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Full Moon their exact alignment is not guaranteed. According to Time and Date, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space. When that happens, a small part of the Moon's surface is covered by the darkest, central part of the Earth's shadow, called the umbra. The rest of the Moon is covered by the outer part of the Earth's shadow called the penumbra.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan): Date & Time

According to Space.com, the last Lunar Eclipse of the year will occur on October 28. On October 29, 2023, at 01:05 AM, this lunar eclipse will begin and end at 02:24 AM. Whereas, the sutak (inauspicious period) before the eclipse will be observed between 02:50 PM and 02:24 AM.

On October 28 and 29, 2023 (6-7 Kartika, 1945 Saka Era), there will be a partial lunar eclipse. Around midnight, the Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible from every location in India. The eclipse will last for one hour and nineteen minutes. On October 29, at 01:05 IST, the eclipse's umbral phase will start and terminate at 02:24 IST, according to the Ministry of Science's official announcement.

Where To Watch The Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live?

The upcoming cosmic event of the year will be visible largely from all over the globe. According to Time and Date, at least some parts of the partial lunar eclipse should be visible over Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

All the sky gazers and enthusiasts can watch the live stream of the Lunar Eclipse on the YouTube channel Time and Date.

Will this Lunar Eclipse be visible from India?

Yes, this Lunar Eclipse will be visible from many parts of India. Other than India, it will also be visible from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Turkey, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Mongolia, Nigeria, Britain, Spain, Sweden, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and eastern parts of Brazil.

How To Watch the Lunar Eclipse?

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to watch. One can watch the unusual alignment without any eye protection or special equipment. You can simply go out, and look into the sky with naked eyes without any binoculars or telescope.

This upcoming lunar eclipse will be the last celestial event of the year. After this, the next lunar eclipse will occur on March 25, 2024. It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse visible to the naked eye as 95.57% of the Moon will be immersed in Earth's penumbral shadow.

