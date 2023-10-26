Chandra Grahan 2023 Date and Time in India: Check Sutak Kaal Do’s and Don’ts Here

Chandra Grahan 2023 Date and Time in India: Lunar eclipses have continued to fascinate people around the world. In many cultures, lunar eclipses hold spiritual and mystical significance, while modern astronomers and scientists eagerly study and analyse them so that we can learn more about the Earth-Moon system. The month of October will witness another celestial event with a partial lunar eclipse. This month will witness a partial lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan, also known as the Lunar Eclipse, is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Earth casts its shadow on the Moon. These eclipses are relatively common, occurring several times a year. However, they are not always visible from all parts of the world.

October 28, 2023, will be the last lunar eclipse of this year and it will be visible from all the cities in India. The next lunar eclipse will occur on March 25, 2024, according to NASA. The Times of India mentioned: "This celestial event is going to take place on Sharad Purnima in the month of Ashwina under the zodiac sign Aries."

What Is a Partial Lunar Eclipse?

In a partial lunar eclipse, only a portion of the Moon is cast in shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon is cast in shadow. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon passes through the penumbra of the Earth's shadow, which is a less dark region.

NASA describes a partial lunar eclipse as: “An imperfect alignment of Sun, Earth and Moon results in the Moon passing through only part of Earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.”

Chandra Grahan 2023 Date and Time in India

According to NASA, the next Chandra Grahan will occur on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at an Umbral Magnitude of 0.122. The eclipse will be visible in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

According to Times of India, the partial lunar eclipse of 2023 will be visible in India on October 28, 2023. The eclipse will begin at 11:32 PM IST on October 28 and will end at 2:24 AM IST on October 29. The greatest eclipse will occur at 1:45 AM IST on October 29.

Here are all the details about the timings of the lunar eclipse according to the Drikpanchang:

Event Time Lunar Eclipse Starting 01:06 AM Lunar Eclipse Ending 02:22 AM Lunar Eclipse Duration 01 Hour 16 Minutes 16 Seconds First Contact with the Penumbra 11:32 PM, October 28 First Contact with the Umbra 01:06 AM Maximum of Lunar Eclipse 01:44 AM Last Contact with the Umbra 02:22 AM Last Contact with the Penumbra 03:55 AM Magnitude of Lunar Eclipse 0.12 Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 1.12

Chandra Grahan 2023 Sutak Timings

Drikpanchang states that the sutak period for a lunar eclipse lasts for 9 hours, or 3 prahars (Sanskrit for a three-hour period).

Here are the timings of the Sutak Kaal for Chandra Grahan 2023:

Event Timing Sutak Kaal Beginning 02:52 PM IST, October 28, 2023 Sutak Kaal Ending 02:22 AM IST, October 29, 2023

Do’s and Don’ts During Chandra Grahan 2023 Sutak Kaal

Do’s

Chant mantras or meditate.

Read religious texts.

Engage in spiritual activities such as yoga or pranayama.

Give charity or donate to the needy.

Help others in need.

Spend time with family and friends.

Don’ts

According to Drikpanchang, here are some activities to avoid during the lunar eclipse:

Don’t consume any food or beverages during the eclipse.

Pregnant women should not go out during the sutak kaal.

Oil massage, drinking water, brushing teeth, and combing hair should be avoided.

Don’t start new ventures or projects.





