Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today: Check India Timings City-Wise, When, Where and How to Watch October Full Moon

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today: The skywatchers are all excited about the second celestial event of the month. This lunar eclipse or the partial lunar eclipse will be a rare occasion, just after 14 days of the solar eclipse, Indians can witness the magnificent planetary movement at midnight. The partial lunar eclipse is expected to grace the sky after 2021.

According to Space.com, Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth positions itself between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow across the surface of the moon. They can only occur during a full moon and make for an interesting skywatching target.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today: Check Start, End Time with Where and How To Watch Partial Chandra Grahan Live?

When To Watch The Partial Lunar Eclipse?

According to Space.com, the last Lunar Eclipse of the year will occur on October 28. People living in India can witness the rare lunar eclipse in the early hours of October. The eclipse will last for one hour and nineteen minutes. On October 29, the eclipse's umbral phase will begin at 01:05 IST and terminate at 02:24 IST, according to the Ministry of Science's official announcement.

Where To Watch The Chandragrahan 2023?

The partial lunar eclipse today will be seen globally. According to Time and Date, it will be majorly visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic and Antarctica.

City-Wise Timings For Lunar Eclipse in India

According to Drikpanchang, the sutak kaal or the inauspicious span before the lunar eclipse will last for 9 hours, or 3 prahars (Sanskrit word for three hours). It will begin at 02:52 PM IST on October 28, 2023, and will end around 02:22 AM IST on October 29.

The table below is about lunar eclipse timing in different cities of India:

City Date Start Time End Time Delhi October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Uttar Pradesh October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Assam October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Bangalore October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Mumbai October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Hyderabad October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Indore October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Chennai October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Lucknow October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Patna October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM Madhya Pradesh October 29, 2023 1.06 AM 2.22 AM

How to watch Lunar Eclipse in 2023?

Lunar eclipses are some of the most easy-to-watch astronomical events. All you need to see them are clear skies and a pair of eyes. While you don't need any special equipment for viewing a lunar eclipse, astronomers and veteran photographers recommend some things that can make your lunar eclipse viewing experience even better.

Other than moving out under the sky, you can also enjoy the celestial movement from the comfort of your house with various online channels, including Time and Date.

Lunar Eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to be darkened. There are different types of lunar eclipses like total eclipse, penumbral eclipse and partial lunar eclipse. The next lunar eclipse will be visible on May 5, 2024.