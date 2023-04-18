Difference Between Solar and Lunar Eclipse, Know About Solar vs Lunar Eclipse

Solar vs Lunar Eclipse: The first astronomical event of the year will happen on April 20. It will be a hybrid solar eclipse, named Ningaloo. There will be a total of four eclipses this year, consisting of two solar and two lunar eclipses. Let’s dwell upon the differences between the Solar and Lunar Eclipses to understand this celestial information better.

What is an Eclipse?

An eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when a massive object or spacecraft passes into the shadow of another body or passes between it and the viewer. A natural eclipse, on the other hand, involves three celestial bodies: the sun, the moon, and the earth. Solar and lunar eclipses occur when the lights of the sun and moon are partially or completely obscured from the vision for a brief period of time.

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan)

Solar eclipses only occur during the new moon phase, when the Moon lies between the Earth and the Sun. The Moon casts a shadow on Earth during a solar eclipse, blocking or partially blocking our view of the Sun. Though solar eclipses occur as frequently as lunar eclipses, they are viewable from such a small area of Earth each time that seeing one is far more unusual.

Source: NASA

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan)

Lunar eclipses happen during the full moon phase. When Earth is precisely positioned between the Moon and the Sun, Earth's shadow falls on the Moon's surface, darkening it and sometimes colouring it a startling crimson over the period of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse can be seen from half of the planet.

Source: NASA

Difference Between Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse (Solar vs Lunar)

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes in between the earth and the sun. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the moon and the sun. It occurs two to five times a year. It happens twice or thrice a year. Total solar eclipses, partial solar eclipses, and annular solar eclipses are the three forms of solar eclipses. A total lunar eclipse, a partial lunar eclipse, and a penumbral lunar eclipse are the three types of lunar eclipses. Happens during the day. It happens at night. A solar eclipse occurs on the day of the new moon. A lunar eclipse is observed on a full moon day. For a few minutes during a solar eclipse, the moon partially or completely obscures the sun's light. The earth's shadow partially or completely obscures the moon during a lunar eclipse. It lasts approximately 5-7 minutes. It usually lasts for an hour. It is not safe to see a solar eclipse with the naked eye. To avoid eye damage, one must use protective glasses. It is entirely safe to view a lunar eclipse with your own eyes. It does not require any protective covering to be viewed.

FYI, the upcoming first solar eclipse of the year is an unusual kind of solar eclipse that varies from an annular to a total eclipse and back again when the Moon's shadow passes over the surface of the earth. The last hybrid solar eclipse occurred in 2013, and the next one will take place in 2031. After that, one needs to wait until March 23, 2164, for the Hybrid Solar Eclipse.

