Solar Eclipse 2023: Date, Time, Where and How To Watch The Rare Hybrid Surya Grahan?

Solar Eclipse 2023: The Ningaloo Eclipse, a "hybrid" solar eclipse, will occur on April 20. There will be a total of four eclipses in 2023, including two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses. The Vaishakh Amavasya, or new moon day of the Hindu month of Vaishakh, will mark the occurrence of the first solar eclipse of the year. Here is all the information you require regarding its incidence, visibility, and other aspects.

What is Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

A hybrid solar eclipse is an unusual kind of solar eclipse that varies from an annular to a total eclipse and back again when the Moon's shadow passes over the surface of the earth. The name of the solar eclipse 'Ningaloo' originated from the name of the Australian shoreline Ningaloo. And it received its name because of its partial visibility. As it is a hybrid eclipse having annular parts of its course close to sunrise and sunset.

Where to watch the Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

The solar eclipse of 2023 will only be observable from a very small number of sites. In Australia, East and South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean, one can witness the change from annular to total before changing back to annular. However, India would not be able to see any of the eclipse's actions, total or partial.

According to the Indian astrological calendar, everyone on Earth who enjoys watching the sky can witness this tremendous shift in 2023 between 7:04 AM and 12:29 PM.

How to watch the Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

There will be a total of four eclipses in 2023, including two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses. When viewing a solar eclipse, it's crucial to take safety precautions because they can permanently harm the eyes and result in blindness. NASA suggests use of appropriate filters such as 14-shaded welding glass, black polymer, or aluminized Mylar. Another option is to use a telescope to view the Sun through binoculars or a telescope to project the Sun's image onto a whiteboard during the eclipse.

The solar eclipse can be safely observed from a viewing platform because there aren't many places on Earth that will be witnessing the rare celestial shift. For example, timeanddate.com will broadcast the solar eclipse live.

FYI, the next solar eclipse in 2023 will fall on 14 October, whereas the two lunar eclipses of the year will be on 5-6 May and 28-29 October.

