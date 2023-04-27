Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, Time, Where and How To Watch The First Penumbral Chandra Grahan Of This Year?

A lunar eclipse is a fascinating astronomical occurrence that allows you to see the moon in all its grandeur. It's a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the workings of our solar system and the motions of the celestial bodies. The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will be a penumbral eclipse, and it will occur on May 5. It will fall on Buddha Purnima, which is regarded as an auspicious day.

What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

Total lunar eclipses, partial lunar eclipses, and penumbral lunar eclipses are the three different forms of lunar eclipses. A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the penumbra, the thin, outside region of Earth's shadow, a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs. Because it is not as dramatic as other kinds of lunar eclipses, this one is frequently mistaken for an ordinary Full Moon.

When to Watch the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023?

On May 5, there will be the first Chandra Grahan or Lunar eclipse. According to Timeanddate.com, the penumbral eclipse will start on May 5 at 10:11 a.m. EST (15:11 GMT), reach its maximum at 12:22 p.m. EST (17:22 GMT), and conclude at 14:31 p.m. EST (19:31 GMT). Indian skywatchers can catch the celestial event on May 5 at 8:44 PM IST, which will end at 1:00 AM IST. The eclipse will last 4 hours, 18 minutes in total.

Where will be Chandra Grahan 2023 visible?

The first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible from certain regions of Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, according to reports from Time and Date. And yet again, parts of India will not be able to see the cosmic event.

What are the different types of Eclipses?

The umbra, the centre of the Earth's shadow, is substantially darker than the penumbra, the outside shadow. Therefore, it can often be challenging to distinguish a penumbral lunar eclipse from a regular full moon. One can simply go outside, gaze up, and enjoy watching one. No special equipment, such as a telescope, is required. However, binoculars or a small telescope will reveal specifics on the lunar surface. Observing the moon during an eclipse is just as fascinating as it is at other times. However, even with telescopes, it is hard to see the beginning and end of a penumbral lunar eclipse.

When will the next Lunar Eclipse in 2023?

The second lunar eclipse in 2023 will take place on October 28. It will be a partial lunar eclipse that can be seen in regions of Australia, the E. Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

FYI, there will be a total of four eclipses this year including two solar and two lunar eclipses. The first solar eclipse, a hybrid solar eclipse, occurred on April 20. On October 14, there will be a second solar eclipse which will be an annular eclipse. On May 5, there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which will be the first of the year. On October 28, there will be a partial lunar eclipse, which will be the last eclipse of the year.

