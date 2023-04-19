Solar Eclipse 2023: What are the Different types of Eclipses?

The giant celestial bodies, namely Earth, Moon, and Sun perfectly align four to seven times a year to create the cosmic-scale shadow spectacle known as an eclipse. The terms Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) and Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) are commonly used to refer to these eclipses, depending upon the alignment. These two eclipses are further divided into a number of subcategories, though.

There are different types of solar and lunar eclipses. The alignment of the planets and their separation from one another determine these types or groups.

Types of Surya Grahan

The Moon's alignment with Earth and the Sun, as well as its distance from Earth, determine the type of eclipse that will be visible to the public.

Total Solar Eclipse

Hybrid Solar Eclipse

Partial Solar Eclipse

Annular Solar Eclipse

From left to right, total solar eclipse, annular solar eclipse, and partial solar eclipse. Credits: Total eclipse (left): NASA/MSFC/Joseph Matus; annular eclipse (center): NASA/Bill Dunford; partial eclipse (right): NASA/Bill Ingalls

Total Solar Eclipse

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon fully obscures the Sun's face as it moves in front of Earth. It is only visible to those who are in the Moon's shadow when it strikes Earth. The sky will grow gloomy, just as it is dawn or dusk.

Annular Solar Eclipse

When the Moon is at or near its furthest point from Earth, and passes from the front, blocking out the Sun's light, an annular eclipse occurs. Due to its greater distance from Earth, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun and does not entirely obscure it. As a result, the Moon appears as a black disc atop a bigger, brighter disc, giving the impression that the Moon is surrounded by a ring.

Partial Solar Eclipse

When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the three celestial bodies are not exactly lined up, a partial solar eclipse occurs. The Sun appears to be partially hidden, taking on the shape of a crescent. People outside the region of the Moon's inner shadow experience a partial solar eclipse during a complete or annular solar eclipse.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse

The curved shape of the Earth's surface causes some annular and total eclipses to alternately occur. This situation is referred to as a hybrid solar eclipse.

Type of Chandra Grahan

A lunar eclipse, also known as a Chandra Grahan, happens when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow and turns dark.

Total Lunar Eclipse

Partial Lunar Eclipse

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Source: Moon in Motion (NASA)

Partial Lunar Eclipse

In a partial lunar eclipse, the Moon only slightly passes through Earth's umbra due to an incorrect alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon. The shadow moves in and out of frame, never completely enveloping the Moon. This kind of astronomical event is called a Partial Lunar Eclipse.

Total Lunar Eclipse

When the moon and sun are situated on the exact opposite sides of the planet, a total lunar eclipse takes place. In this situation, the Moon enters the umbra, or inner region, of Earth's shadow. The surface of the Moon receives a certain amount of sunlight that passes through the atmosphere of Earth and is dimly lit.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

The Moon passes through Earth's penumbra, or the pale outer region of its shadow, during a penumbral lunar eclipse. This time, the Moon's fading is so subtle that it may be challenging to observe it.

The first eclipse of the year will be on April 20. It will be a hybrid solar eclipse. Whereas, the next solar eclipse in 2023 will fall on 14 October, and the two lunar eclipses of the year will be on 5-6 May and 28-29 October.

Source: nasa.gov