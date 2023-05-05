Chandra Grahan 2023 Today: What is Sutak Kaal? Meaning, Timings, Do’s & Don’ts All You Need To Know

Chandra Grahan 2023: Today marks the first lunar eclipse of 2023. It will be a penumbral eclipse because the moon will pass through the penumbra rather than the deepest region of its shadow, the umbra. This cosmic event will be visible from parts of Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, according to Time and Date.

In this article, you will learn about Sutak Kaal, its impact, importance, and do’s and don’ts.

What is Sutak?

Sutak is the period preceding the eclipse, which usually begins 9 hours before the actual start of the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse. It is considered an inauspicious period before Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan, according to Drikpanchang. Moreover, during Sutak, the Earth's atmosphere is contaminated, and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects caused by contamination.

What is Sutak Timing for Chandra Grahan 2023?

The Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan and Surya Grahan, have great significance in the Hindu calendar. Sutak refers to the unfortunate time preceding eclipses. Sutak is observed 12 hours before the Solar Eclipse and 9 hours before the Lunar Eclipse, it is advised to not visit temples and begin any significant task. According to the information, sutak for the first lunar eclipse of the year will start around 11:45 a.m.

However, according to the online Hindu calendar Drik Panchang, there will be no Sutak Kaal for the first Chandra grahan of 2023.

Do’s and Don’ts for Sutak Kaal

According to astrological beliefs, oil massage, drinking water, peeing, combing hair, brushing teeth, travelling, or starting a new task should all be avoided. Pregnant women are strongly urged not to go outside during the eclipse. According to Drik Panchang, the infant may become crippled or disabled as a result of the contamination and malefic impacts of Rahu and Ketu, and the possibility of miscarriage is enhanced.

CHANDRA GRAHAN TIMINGS IN INDIA

The eclipse will begin at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and terminate at 01:01 AM IST on May 6, according to timeanddate.com. The eclipse will last 4 hours and 18 minutes in total. The celestial event will be visible across significant parts of the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune, which are some renowned cities in India.

Do you know that the first lunar eclipse of the year occurs on Buddha Purnima? This coincidence occurred for the last time on May 26, 2021. The day holds great religious significance for Buddhists and the followers of Buddhism.

The moon will be approximately 3.8 lakh kilometres away from Earth during the eclipse. While many people believe this is the shortest distance between the Earth and the moon, the distance decreases by 20 thousand kilometres during the Supermoon effect, which causes the natural satellite to appear larger than usual.

