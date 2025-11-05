Bihar Election 2025 School Holiday: Schools, Colleges Closed in THESE Districts due to Assembly Elections

As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 draw near, the state government and the Election Commission have intensified preparations, leading to a crucial administrative decision regarding educational institutions. To streamline the polling process and ensure secure, orderly voting, all schools, colleges, and academic institutions in the concerned constituencies will observe a mandatory holiday on the respective polling days. This measure is essential because a significant number of official voting centers are established within school and college premises, necessitating that these facilities be completely vacant and available for election personnel and security forces. Furthermore, this closure simplifies the deployment of teaching and non-teaching staff, many of whom are assigned mandatory election duties, including managing the voting booths and crowd flow.

Logistical Ease: It removes any logistical confusion or interference between the academic calendar and the election process.

Staff Deployment: It ensures that teaching staff and other employees can be easily allocated and deployed for mandatory election duties without disrupting regular class schedules.

Crowd and Security Management: Closing the institutions allows for better management of voter crowds and enhances security around the booths.

Polling Center Use: Many schools and college campuses are officially designated as polling centers for the elections.

The decision to temporarily close Bihar schools and colleges during the voting period is based on the following logistical and security reasons:

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections covers 121 Assembly seats across 17 districts in North and South Bihar. Schools and colleges in the following districts will be closed on the day the first phase of voting takes place (Last week of October):

Sl. No. Districts with Phase 1 Voting 1 Patna 2 Darbhanga 3 Madhepura 4 Saharsa 5 Muzaffarpur 6 Gopalganj 7 Siwan 8 Saran 9 Vaishali 10 Samastipur 11 Begusarai 12 Lakhisarai 13 Munger 14 Sheikhpura 15 Nalanda 16 Buxar 17 Bhojpur

Voting Timings: Polling in these 121 constituencies will be held from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Key Election Dates

The election process spans several weeks, with specific dates set for nominations, voting phases, and result declarations: