Bihar Election 2025 School Holiday: Schools, Colleges Closed in THESE Districts due to Assembly Elections

As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 draw near, the state government and the Election Commission have intensified preparations, leading to a crucial administrative decision regarding educational institutions. To streamline the polling process and ensure secure, orderly voting, all schools, colleges, and academic institutions in the concerned constituencies will observe a mandatory holiday on the respective polling days. This measure is essential because a significant number of official voting centers are established within school and college premises, necessitating that these facilities be completely vacant and available for election personnel and security forces. Furthermore, this closure simplifies the deployment of teaching and non-teaching staff, many of whom are assigned mandatory election duties, including managing the voting booths and crowd flow.
Rationale for Closing Educational Institutions
The decision to temporarily close Bihar schools and colleges during the voting period is based on the following logistical and security reasons:
-
Polling Center Use: Many schools and college campuses are officially designated as polling centers for the elections.
-
Crowd and Security Management: Closing the institutions allows for better management of voter crowds and enhances security around the booths.
-
Staff Deployment: It ensures that teaching staff and other employees can be easily allocated and deployed for mandatory election duties without disrupting regular class schedules.
-
Logistical Ease: It removes any logistical confusion or interference between the academic calendar and the election process.
Districts Affected by Phase 1 Voting Closure
The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections covers 121 Assembly seats across 17 districts in North and South Bihar. Schools and colleges in the following districts will be closed on the day the first phase of voting takes place (Last week of October):
|
Sl. No.
|
Districts with Phase 1 Voting
|
1
|
Patna
|
2
|
Darbhanga
|
3
|
Madhepura
|
4
|
Saharsa
|
5
|
Muzaffarpur
|
6
|
Gopalganj
|
7
|
Siwan
|
8
|
Saran
|
9
|
Vaishali
|
10
|
Samastipur
|
11
|
Begusarai
|
12
|
Lakhisarai
|
13
|
Munger
|
14
|
Sheikhpura
|
15
|
Nalanda
|
16
|
Buxar
|
17
|
Bhojpur
Voting Timings: Polling in these 121 constituencies will be held from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Key Election Dates
The election process spans several weeks, with specific dates set for nominations, voting phases, and result declarations:
-
Nomination Deadline (Phase 1): October 17
-
Nomination Scrutiny: October 18
-
Name Withdrawal Deadline: October 20
-
Phase 1 Voting: Last week of October (Specific date not mentioned, but will result in closure in the 17 listed districts).
-
Phase 2 Voting: November 11
-
Result Declaration: November 14
The temporary closure of educational institutions in Bihar during the 2025 Assembly Elections, particularly in the 17 districts affected by Phase 1 voting, underscores the state's commitment to a smooth and secure electoral process. This strategic decision facilitates the efficient deployment of polling staff, minimizes logistical challenges, and ensures public safety. With key election dates spanning from October to November, including the result declaration on November 14, these measures are integral to upholding the integrity and democratic spirit of the elections.
Parents are strongly advised to follow official school/class WhatsApp groups for real-time information, announcements, and notifications regarding school closures for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Most holiday announcements are made in advance, and school WhatsApp groups are a convenient way to stay informed about school closures.
