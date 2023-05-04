Lunar Eclipse 2023 Tomorrow: Check Do’s, Don’ts, Common Myths and How to Watch Live First Chandra Grahan of the year

Lunar Eclipse 2023: On May 5, 2023, the first lunar eclipse of the year will occur along with Vaishakh Purnima and Buddha Purnima. It will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. This celestial event takes place when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are not completely lined up. It will begin at 8:44 PM IST and will be visible from India.

Check out this article to know about all the do’s and don’ts, and common myths related to Chandra Grahan 2023.

Dos

Add tulsi leaves to all the cooked food, as it prevents contamination.

Pray for the moon to be free from the planet Rahu.

Chant holy mantra during the complete course of the eclipse.

Before and after the eclipse, take a holy bath to purify your body and spirit.

Don'ts

During a lunar eclipse, it is typically advised to stay inside and refrain from beginning any new projects or activities.

Pregnant women are strictly forbidden from going outside during a lunar eclipse, cutting or sewing any fabric.

Using or carrying sharp tools like scissors or blades, or using knives, is also prohibited.

As per belief, people should avoid any meal during the eclipse.

How to watch Live First Chandra Grahan of the Year?

On May 5, 2023, there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, the first Chandra Grahan of the year. On May 6, the eclipse will start at 8:44 p.m. and end at 1:01 a.m. Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will all be able to see the moon eclipse. On May 5, after 8:44 p.m., it will be seen in India. A lunar eclipse can be observed directly without causing any harm, unlike a solar eclipse. A number of YouTube channels will also broadcast the eclipse live.

Misconception About Solar Eclipse

MYTH: Eclipses turn people blind



Explanation: This radiation emitted by the celestial body during eclipses can make you go blind. However, this goes with the solar eclipse. Unlike the sun, the moon's rays are not that harmful and can x e seen through the naked eye.

MYTH: Eclipses do harm to the human body

Explanation: If one gets hurt or causes any wound during the eclipse, it is believed to last for a lifetime or take longer than usual. However, recovery of any would depend on the body cells, and not on eclipses.

MYTH: One should not eat during an eclipse

Explanation: According to some folklore, during an eclipse, some form of hazardous radiation is released that ruins our food or just turns them poisonous. In that case, the food in your pantry or the crops in the field would be harmed by the same radiation too.

MYTH: Eclipses are a bad omen

Explanation: According to Hindu scriptures, Ved Vyas, a lunar eclipse is when the demon god Rahu holds the Sun and the Moon by the mouth. And since he's a 'demon' god, the celestial event emits a lot of negative energy.

Eclipses are just ordinary celestial occurrences, neither good nor bad omens, and are as common as the rise of the sun, moon and twinkling of stars.

MYTH: Pregnant Women need to be careful

Because lunar eclipses are thought to have an impact on the health of the unborn child and may cause deformity, pregnant women are frequently advised to stay inside and avoid going outside. However, there is no scientific basis for it and it is all just a myth.

MYTH: One must take a bath right after the Chandra Grahan

Bathing and hair washing immediately following the eclipse help to reduce the harmful effects of lunar eclipses. This is another common routine followed during eclipses.

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral eclipse will commence on May 5 at approximately 8:44 IST. The eclipse will peak at its greatest phase at 10:52 IST. The penumbral eclipse on May 6 will end at about 1 a.m in the morning. On October 28, 2023, there will be another lunar eclipse. It will be a partial lunar eclipse visible in parts of Australia, the Eastern Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, there will be a partial lunar eclipse.

