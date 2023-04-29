Lunar Eclipse 2023: All Questions and Answers Here for Chandra Grahan on May 5

A lunar eclipse, often referred to as Chandra Grahan, is an astronomical event that happens as a result of the motions of the sun, moon, and earth. The first lunar eclipse of the year 2023 will happen on May 5. And this will be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Get answers to all your doubts and questions about the upcoming lunar eclipse.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes between the sun and the moon; due to this shift in position, the Earth's shadow is cast on the moon, producing a dark effect. Total, partial, and penumbral eclipses are the three different types. The most dramatic eclipse is when the umbra covers the moon, the darkest region of the Earth's shadow.

When is the Lunar Eclipse in 2023 in India?

The first Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2023 will occur on May 5 in India. It will begin on May 5 in India at 10:11 a.m. EST (15:11 GMT), reach its peak at 12:22 p.m. EST (17:22 GMT), and end at 14:31 p.m. EST (19:31 GMT), according to Timeanddate.com. The overall duration of the upcoming eclipse is 4 hours, 18 minutes.

When is the next Lunar eclipse?

On October 28, 2023, there will be the second lunar eclipse of the year. Parts of Australia, the Eastern Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia will all be able to observe this partial moon eclipse.

How long does a Lunar Eclipse last?

The duration of the year's first lunar eclipse is 4 hours, 18 minutes. The event will start on May 5 at 8:44 IST and end at 1:00 IST.

A penumbral lunar eclipse can last longer and a partial lunar eclipse lasts roughly 236 minutes. On the other hand, a total lunar eclipse typically lasts up to 2 hours or more. The eclipse's duration, however, varies depending on the location.

How to photograph Lunar Eclipse?

The key to all successful astrophotography is preparation and strategy. Make sure that all of your equipment, including your camera, lenses, and tripods, is cleaned and packed in advance. The weather prediction should also be closely monitored because cloud cover might hinder your photos.

Once you've located the perfect shooting location, be aware of the ideal lunar eclipse shooting window. Make sure your tripod is set up in a steady, level location where there is no chance of it shaking in the middle of a shot.

Shoot in RAW format to gather as much information as you can and give yourself as many alternatives in post-production. The moon is moving swiftly in your frame, thus using a slower shutter speed could cause motion blur.

Take a picture while moving the focus ring back and forth on your LCD screen to precisely focus on the moon. Make sure the moon's features are all in focus by zooming in as far as possible. Before the lunar eclipse begins, you should try taking a photo with autofocus. Your camera will probably focus more easily if you focus on the edge of the moon.

What happens if we eat during the Lunar Eclipse?

Astrology states that eating during an eclipse is considered wrong and sinful. Eating during a lunar eclipse is said to be unhealthy, and this is just because the eclipse causes the emission of potent ultraviolet rays, which affect cooked food because it is made with water, which further attracts emissions.

Another important factor is that exposure to radiation causes the death of several microorganisms which is why it was advised against engaging in necessities like eating and bathing during Chandra grahan.

However, it is believed that a holy basil leaf kept with cooked food and water will prevent food contamination, but this is not supported by science.

What to do after Lunar Eclipse?

After the eclipse, one should bathe in ritualistic rites. During the eclipse, it is advised to provide some donations, pray, and perform japa. Mantra recitation is a significant practice that one could do during the eclipse, according to astrological beliefs.

According to sources from Time and Date, the penumbral lunar eclipse, which will occur on May 5th, will be visible from select regions of Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.

