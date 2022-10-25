What is a Partial Solar Eclipse? Time, Duration, Visibility, and more
A partial Solar Eclipse will be visible today from most parts of India. But what is a partial solar eclipse and how it is different from a regular eclipse, time, duration, visibility, and more?
What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?
According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the partial solar eclipse on Monday will begin before nightfall in India and be visible from most locations. It will be a late afternoon eclipse.
Most parts of India, as well as sections of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Western Asia, and the North Atlantic Ocean, will be able to witness the partial solar eclipse, also known as the 'Surya Grahan' today.
