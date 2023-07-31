Science Quiz on Supermoon

Science Quiz on Super Moon: August brings not one, but two full moons, both of which are supermoons, making it a celestial delight for skywatchers. The first supermoon, known as the sturgeon moon will be visible on 1st August. And the second supermoon, also a blue moon will shine bright on August 30th.

Take this quiz below to know more about Super Moon, their history, occurrence and more:

1. What is a Supermoon?

A) A rare astronomical event where the Moon appears blue.

B) When the Moon appears unusually large and bright in the night sky.

C) A lunar eclipse where the Moon turns red.

D) When the Moon is not visible at all.

Answer: B

Explanation: A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full.

2. How does a Supermoon differ from a regular Full Moon?

A) Supermoons occur during the day, while regular Full Moons occur at night.

B) Supermoons appear larger and brighter than regular Full Moons.

C) Supermoons are only visible from certain locations on Earth, while regular Full Moons can be seen globally.

D) Supermoons are blue in colour, while regular Full Moons are white.

Answer: B

Explanation: A "supermoon" appears to us as a larger-than-usual Moon in our night sky, being a bit closer to the Earth.

3. How often does a Supermoon occur?

A) Once every month.

B) Once every year.

C) Once every two years.

D) It varies, but on average, about three to four times a year.

Answer: D

Explanation: A full Moon occurs once in each lunar cycle, which lasts 29.5 days. But not every full Moon is a supermoon - there are only usually three or four supermoons in a year.

4. The term "Supermoon" was first coined by:

A) NASA scientists.

B) Astronomers in the 20th century.

C) Ancient astronomers.

D) It's a recent term with no specific originator.

Answer: B

Explanation: The term "Supermoon" was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, defining it as a special event when a full moon is within 90 per cent of its closest point to Earth.

5. What is the scientific name for a Supermoon?

A) Perigee-syzygy.

B) Lunar eclipse.

C) Gibbous Moon.

D) Solar eclipse.

Answer: A

Explanation: A Supermoon is scientifically referred to as a perigee-syzygy moon.

6. During a Supermoon, the Moon is at its closest point to Earth, known as

A) Perihelion.

B) Aphelion.

C) Perigee.

D) Apogee.

Answer: C

Explanation: A “supermoon” occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.

7. Supermoons can cause

A) Solar eclipses.

B) Tsunamis.

C) Increased tidal effects (higher and lower tides).

D) Earthquakes.

Answer: C

Explanation: The ocean's tides are caused by the gravitational forces of both the Sun and the Moon. Some theories suggest that supermoons can cause dramatic natural events, such as massive earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

8. What effect does a Supermoon have on Earth's tides?

A) No effect.

B) Causes regular tidal patterns.

C) Causes higher than usual tides (higher high tides and lower low tides).

D) Causes lower than usual tides.

Answer: C

Explanation: During a supermoon, tides can vary up to 2 whole inches when compared to more regular tides. In recent years, supermoons have become so popular that these high tides are also known as supermoon tides or king tides.

9. Which of the following is not a type of Supermoon?

A) Micro Supermoon (Mini Moon)

B) Mega Supermoon

C) Super Blue Moon

D) Mega Micro Supermoon.

Answer: B

Explanation: There are different types of Super moons like Blue Moon, Blood Moon, Pink Moon, Harvest Moon and more, but there is no mention of Mega Moon.

10. When observing a Supermoon, it is best to look at it:

A) When it is near the horizon (during moonrise and moonset).

B) When it is directly overhead.

C) Only through special eclipse glasses.

D) During a lunar eclipse.

Answer: A

Explanation: You can look at the Moon during any of its illuminated phases, but for better viewing of craters and mountains, try phases other than the full Moon.

