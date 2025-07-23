Largest Producer of Nutmeg: Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of nutmeg, responsible for more than 70% of global output. The tropical climate of the nation is ideal for nutmeg cultivation, particularly in the Banda Islands, which were formerly referred to as the "Spice Islands". Indonesia’s nutmeg is prized for its strong aroma, high oil content, and dual export of both nutmeg seeds and mace. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Nutmeg in the World? Indonesia holds the top spot in nutmeg production globally, producing over 40,000 tonnes annually. The spice is cultivated mainly in the provinces of Maluku and North Maluku, where the fertile volcanic soil and humid weather are ideal for growing nutmeg trees (Myristica fragrans). How Much Nutmeg Does Indonesia Produce? Indonesia produces approximately 40,000 to 45,000 tonnes of nutmeg each year. In addition to the nutmeg seed, Indonesia also exports mace, the red lacy covering of the seed, which is another valuable spice. The nutmeg industry supports thousands of small-scale farmers and plays a significant role in the country’s spice economy.

Top 5 Nutmeg Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 Indonesia 40,000–45,000 2 India 14,000–16,000 3 Guatemala ~4,000 4 Sri Lanka ~3,000 5 Grenada ~2,500 Note: Data is based on FAO 2023–2024 reports and ITC Trade Map estimates. 1. Indonesia Indonesia dominates nutmeg production due to its rich soils and centuries-old cultivation practices. The Banda Islands were once the only place where nutmeg grew, making them highly valuable during the spice trade era. Today, Indonesia exports nutmeg in whole, ground, and oil forms to markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. 2. India India produces about 15,000 tonnes of nutmeg annually, mainly in the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Indian nutmeg is used extensively in local cuisine and Ayurvedic medicine, and the country also exports to the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

3. Guatemala Guatemala has emerged as a key producer of nutmeg in the Americas. With favorable climatic conditions, the country grows nutmeg both for domestic consumption and export, especially to North America. 4. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka cultivates nutmeg mainly in the wet zones of the Central and Western provinces. The spice is valued both for culinary use and for its role in traditional herbal remedies. 5. Grenada Known as the “Island of Spice”, Grenada is famous for its aromatic nutmeg and mace. Despite its small size, Grenada remains one of the top exporters of premium-quality nutmeg, especially to Europe. Other Countries with Notable Nutmeg Production Countries like Malaysia, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Papua New Guinea also grow nutmeg on a smaller scale, primarily for regional trade and domestic use.