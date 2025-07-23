Countries without the Letter 'E' in Their Name

The name of a country is its identity. Each country on the planet has its own name. Some names are long, while others are short. Some nations have names that are a mixture of two words. However, there are countries that lack certain letters from their names. In this instance, that letter is "E".

Many nations, such as France, Germany, and Sweden, have at least one "e" in their names. However, there are numerous countries worldwide that do not have this letter in their commonly used names. It's interesting to note that many of these nations might have the letter "e" present in their official or longer names, even if it's absent from their short-form names.

Countries without Letter ‘E’ in their Name