Countries without the Letter 'E' in Their Name

The name of a country is its identity. Each country on the planet has its own name. Some names are long, while others are short. Some nations have names that are a mixture of two words. However, there are countries that lack certain letters from their names. In this instance, that letter is "E".
Many nations, such as France, Germany, and Sweden, have at least one "e" in their names. However, there are numerous countries worldwide that do not have this letter in their commonly used names. It's interesting to note that many of these nations might have the letter "e" present in their official or longer names, even if it's absent from their short-form names.
Countries without Letter ‘E’ in their Name
|
Country
|
Continent
|
Official Name
|
Afghanistan
|
Asia
|
Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
|
Albania
|
Europe
|
Republic of Albania
|
Andorra
|
Europe
|
Principality of Andorra
|
Angola
|
Africa
|
Republic of Angola
|
Anguilla
|
North America
|
Anguilla
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
North America
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
Aruba
|
North America
|
Aruba
|
Australia
|
Oceania
|
Commonwealth of Australia
|
Austria
|
Europe
|
Republic of Austria
|
Bahamas
|
North America
|
Commonwealth of the Bahamas
|
Bahrain
|
Asia
|
Kingdom of Bahrain
|
Barbados
|
North America
|
Barbados
|
Bhutan
|
Asia
|
Kingdom of Bhutan
|
Bolivia
|
South America
|
Plurinational State of Bolivia
|
Botswana
|
Africa
|
Republic of Botswana
|
Brazil
|
South America
|
Federative Republic of Brazil
|
British Virgin Islands
|
North America
|
Virgin Islands
|
Bulgaria
|
Europe
|
Republic of Bulgaria
|
Burkina Faso
|
Africa
|
Burkina Faso
|
Burundi
|
Africa
|
Republic of Burundi
|
Cambodia
|
Asia
|
Kingdom of Cambodia
|
Canada
|
North America
|
Canada
|
Cayman Islands
|
North America
|
Cayman Islands
|
Chad
|
Africa
|
Republic of Chad
|
China
|
Asia
|
People's Republic of China
|
Colombia
|
South America
|
Republic of Colombia
|
Comoros
|
Africa
|
Union of the Comoros
|
Cook Islands
|
Oceania
|
Cook Islands
|
Costa Rica
|
North America
|
Republic of Costa Rica
|
Cuba
|
North America
|
Republic of Cuba
|
Curacao
|
North America
|
Country of Curaçao
|
Cyprus
|
Europe
|
Republic of Cyprus
|
Djibouti
|
Africa
|
Republic of Djibouti
|
Dominica
|
North America
|
Commonwealth of Dominica
|
DR Congo
|
Africa
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Falkland Islands
|
South America
|
Falkland Islands
|
Fiji
|
Oceania
|
Republic of Fiji
|
Finland
|
Europe
|
Republic of Finland
|
Gabon
|
Africa
|
Gabonese Republic
|
Gambia
|
Africa
|
Republic of the Gambia
|
Ghana
|
Africa
|
Republic of Ghana
|
Gibraltar
|
Europe
|
Gibraltar
|
Guam
|
Oceania
|
Guam
|
Guyana
|
South America
|
Co-operative Republic of Guyana
|
Haiti
|
North America
|
Republic of Haiti
|
Honduras
|
North America
|
Republic of Honduras
|
Hong Kong
|
Asia
|
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
|
Hungary
|
Europe
|
Hungary
|
India
|
Asia
|
Republic of India
|
Iran
|
Asia
|
Islamic Republic of Iran
|
Iraq
|
Asia
|
Republic of Iraq
|
Italy
|
Europe
|
Italian Republic
|
Jamaica
|
North America
|
Jamaica
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
Japan
|
Jordan
|
Asia
|
Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
|
Kazakhstan
|
Asia
|
Republic of Kazakhstan
|
Kiribati
|
Oceania
|
Independent and Sovereign Republic of Kiribati
|
Kuwait
|
Asia
|
State of Kuwait
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
Asia
|
Kyrgyz Republic
|
Laos
|
Asia
|
Lao People's Democratic Republic
|
Latvia
|
Europe
|
Republic of Latvia
|
Libya
|
Africa
|
State of Libya
|
Lithuania
|
Europe
|
Republic of Lithuania
|
Macau
|
Asia
|
Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
|
Madagascar
|
Africa
|
Republic of Madagascar
|
Malawi
|
Africa
|
Republic of Malawi
|
Malaysia
|
Asia
|
Malaysia
|
Mali
|
Africa
|
Republic of Mali
|
Malta
|
Europe
|
Republic of Malta
|
Marshall Islands
|
Oceania
|
Republic of the Marshall Islands
|
Mauritania
|
Africa
|
Islamic Republic of Mauritania
|
Mauritius
|
Africa
|
Republic of Mauritius
|
Moldova
|
Europe
|
Republic of Moldova
|
Monaco
|
Europe
|
Principality of Monaco
|
Mongolia
|
Asia
|
Mongolia
|
Morocco
|
Africa
|
Kingdom of Morocco
|
Myanmar
|
Asia
|
Republic of the Union of Myanmar
|
Namibia
|
Africa
|
Republic of Namibia
|
Nauru
|
Oceania
|
Republic of Nauru
|
Nicaragua
|
North America
|
Republic of Nicaragua
|
Norway
|
Europe
|
Kingdom of Norway
|
Oman
|
Asia
|
Sultanate of Oman
|
Pakistan
|
Asia
|
Islamic Republic of Pakistan
|
Palau
|
Oceania
|
Republic of Palau
|
Panama
|
North America
|
Republic of Panama
|
Paraguay
|
South America
|
Republic of Paraguay
|
Poland
|
Europe
|
Republic of Poland
|
Portugal
|
Europe
|
Portuguese Republic
|
Qatar
|
Asia
|
State of Qatar
|
Romania
|
Europe
|
Romania
|
Russia
|
Asia Europe
|
Russian Federation
|
Rwanda
|
Africa
|
Republic of Rwanda
|
Saint Lucia
|
North America
|
Saint Lucia
|
Saint Martin
|
North America
|
Saint Martin
|
Samoa
|
Oceania
|
Independent State of Samoa
|
San Marino
|
Europe
|
Most Serene Republic of San Marino
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Asia
|
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
|
Slovakia
|
Europe
|
Slovak Republic
|
Solomon Islands
|
Oceania
|
Solomon Islands
|
Somalia
|
Africa
|
Federal Republic of Somalia
|
South Africa
|
Africa
|
Republic of South Africa
|
South Sudan
|
Africa
|
Republic of South Sudan
|
Spain
|
Europe
|
Kingdom of Spain
|
Sri Lanka
|
Asia
|
Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
|
Sudan
|
Africa
|
Republic of the Sudan
|
Syria
|
Asia
|
Syrian Arab Republic
|
Taiwan
|
Asia
|
Republic of China
|
Tajikistan
|
Asia
|
Republic of Tajikistan
|
Thailand
|
Asia
|
Kingdom of Thailand
|
Togo
|
Africa
|
Togolese Republic
|
Tonga
|
Oceania
|
Kingdom of Tonga
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
North America
|
Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
|
Tunisia
|
Africa
|
Tunisian Republic
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
North America
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
Tuvalu
|
Oceania
|
Tuvalu
|
Uganda
|
Africa
|
Republic of Uganda
|
Uruguay
|
South America
|
Oriental Republic of Uruguay
|
Vanuatu
|
Oceania
|
Republic of Vanuatu
|
Vatican City
|
Europe
|
Vatican City State
|
Wallis and Futuna
|
Oceania
|
Territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands
|
Zambia
|
Africa
|
Republic of Zambia
Are Official Names Different than the Popular Names?
While many nations, such as Germany, Sweden, and France, contain the letter 'E' in their names, a significant number of countries worldwide do not have this letter in their common names.
According to the provided list, there are 99 such countries. It's important to note that many of these nations, despite lacking 'E' in their everyday names, do have it in their official designations. For instance, Afghanistan is officially the 'Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,' Australia is the 'Commonwealth of Australia,' China is the 'People's Republic of China,' and India is the 'Republic of India.' Furthermore, many of these countries also include the letter 'E' when their names are written in their native languages.
