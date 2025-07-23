Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Countries without the Letter 'E' in Their Name

Discover the list of countries without the letter 'E' in their names. From Europe to Africa, see which nations don’t have ‘E’ in their common names and learn interesting facts about them. 

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 23, 2025, 09:10 IST

The name of a country is its identity. Each country on the planet has its own name. Some names are long, while others are short. Some nations have names that are a mixture of two words. However, there are countries that lack certain letters from their names. In this instance, that letter is "E".

Many nations, such as France, Germany, and Sweden, have at least one "e" in their names. However, there are numerous countries worldwide that do not have this letter in their commonly used names. It's interesting to note that many of these nations might have the letter "e" present in their official or longer names, even if it's absent from their short-form names.

Countries without Letter ‘E’ in their Name

Country

Continent

Official Name

Afghanistan

Asia

Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

Albania

Europe

Republic of Albania

Andorra

Europe

Principality of Andorra

Angola

Africa

Republic of Angola

Anguilla

North America

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

North America

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

North America

Aruba

Australia

Oceania

Commonwealth of Australia

Austria

Europe

Republic of Austria

Bahamas

North America

Commonwealth of the Bahamas

Bahrain

Asia

Kingdom of Bahrain

Barbados

North America

Barbados

Bhutan

Asia

Kingdom of Bhutan

Bolivia

South America

Plurinational State of Bolivia

Botswana

Africa

Republic of Botswana

Brazil

South America

Federative Republic of Brazil

British Virgin Islands

North America

Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Europe

Republic of Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Africa

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Africa

Republic of Burundi

Cambodia

Asia

Kingdom of Cambodia

Canada

North America

Canada

Cayman Islands

North America

Cayman Islands

Chad

Africa

Republic of Chad

China

Asia

People's Republic of China

Colombia

South America

Republic of Colombia

Comoros

Africa

Union of the Comoros

Cook Islands

Oceania

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

North America

Republic of Costa Rica

Cuba

North America

Republic of Cuba

Curacao

North America

Country of Curaçao

Cyprus

Europe

Republic of Cyprus

Djibouti

Africa

Republic of Djibouti

Dominica

North America

Commonwealth of Dominica

DR Congo

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Falkland Islands

South America

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Oceania

Republic of Fiji

Finland

Europe

Republic of Finland

Gabon

Africa

Gabonese Republic

Gambia

Africa

Republic of the Gambia

Ghana

Africa

Republic of Ghana

Gibraltar

Europe

Gibraltar

Guam

Oceania

Guam

Guyana

South America

Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Haiti

North America

Republic of Haiti

Honduras

North America

Republic of Honduras

Hong Kong

Asia

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

Hungary

Europe

Hungary

India

Asia

Republic of India

Iran

Asia

Islamic Republic of Iran

Iraq

Asia

Republic of Iraq

Italy

Europe

Italian Republic

Jamaica

North America

Jamaica

Japan

Asia

Japan

Jordan

Asia

Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Kazakhstan

Asia

Republic of Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Oceania

Independent and Sovereign Republic of Kiribati

Kuwait

Asia

State of Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Asia

Kyrgyz Republic

Laos

Asia

Lao People's Democratic Republic

Latvia

Europe

Republic of Latvia

Libya

Africa

State of Libya

Lithuania

Europe

Republic of Lithuania

Macau

Asia

Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

Madagascar

Africa

Republic of Madagascar

Malawi

Africa

Republic of Malawi

Malaysia

Asia

Malaysia

Mali

Africa

Republic of Mali

Malta

Europe

Republic of Malta

Marshall Islands

Oceania

Republic of the Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Africa

Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Mauritius

Africa

Republic of Mauritius

Moldova

Europe

Republic of Moldova

Monaco

Europe

Principality of Monaco

Mongolia

Asia

Mongolia

Morocco

Africa

Kingdom of Morocco

Myanmar

Asia

Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Namibia

Africa

Republic of Namibia

Nauru

Oceania

Republic of Nauru

Nicaragua

North America

Republic of Nicaragua

Norway

Europe

Kingdom of Norway

Oman

Asia

Sultanate of Oman

Pakistan

Asia

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Palau

Oceania

Republic of Palau

Panama

North America

Republic of Panama

Paraguay

South America

Republic of Paraguay

Poland

Europe

Republic of Poland

Portugal

Europe

Portuguese Republic

Qatar

Asia

State of Qatar

Romania

Europe

Romania

Russia

Asia Europe

Russian Federation

Rwanda

Africa

Republic of Rwanda

Saint Lucia

North America

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin

North America

Saint Martin

Samoa

Oceania

Independent State of Samoa

San Marino

Europe

Most Serene Republic of San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Asia

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Slovakia

Europe

Slovak Republic

Solomon Islands

Oceania

Solomon Islands

Somalia

Africa

Federal Republic of Somalia

South Africa

Africa

Republic of South Africa

South Sudan

Africa

Republic of South Sudan

Spain

Europe

Kingdom of Spain

Sri Lanka

Asia

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Sudan

Africa

Republic of the Sudan

Syria

Asia

Syrian Arab Republic

Taiwan

Asia

Republic of China

Tajikistan

Asia

Republic of Tajikistan

Thailand

Asia

Kingdom of Thailand

Togo

Africa

Togolese Republic

Tonga

Oceania

Kingdom of Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

North America

Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Africa

Tunisian Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

North America

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Oceania

Tuvalu

Uganda

Africa

Republic of Uganda

Uruguay

South America

Oriental Republic of Uruguay

Vanuatu

Oceania

Republic of Vanuatu

Vatican City

Europe

Vatican City State

Wallis and Futuna

Oceania

Territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands

Zambia

Africa

Republic of Zambia

ALSO READ: Countries without the Letter 'A' in Their Name: Continent-wise

Are Official Names Different than the Popular Names?

While many nations, such as Germany, Sweden, and France, contain the letter 'E' in their names, a significant number of countries worldwide do not have this letter in their common names. 

According to the provided list, there are 99 such countries. It's important to note that many of these nations, despite lacking 'E' in their everyday names, do have it in their official designations. For instance, Afghanistan is officially the 'Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,' Australia is the 'Commonwealth of Australia,' China is the 'People's Republic of China,' and India is the 'Republic of India.' Furthermore, many of these countries also include the letter 'E' when their names are written in their native languages.

ALSO READ: Earth to get its 2nd Shortest day in History; Check Why

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News