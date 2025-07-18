Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Countries without the Letter 'A' in Their Name: Continent-wise

Discover the list of countries without the letter 'A' in their names. From Europe to Africa, see which nations don't have 'A' in their common names and learn interesting facts about them.

Jul 18, 2025, 19:30 IST

A country’s name is its identity. Every country in the world is known by its own name. While some names are brief, some are lengthy. The names of certain countries are a combination of two words. Others lack a certain letter, such as those in these lists. That letter is "A" in this particular case.

Many nations, like China, Canada, and the United States of America, have at least one "a" in their names. Only thirty-three countries worldwide do not have this letter in their names. It is noteworthy that a large number of the nations on this list may have the letter "a" in their official names, but not in their frequently used names.

Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Africa

Africa is home to 12 of the 32 nations whose names do not contain the alphabet 'A' in their name. Benin, Burundi, Comoros, the Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Lesotho, Morocco, Niger, Seychelles, and Togo are some of these nations. 

Interestingly, some of these nations, such as Morocco, would have the letter A in their names if they were spelled in French (Maroc). Additionally, Congo is included since the lengthier Republic of the Congo does not contain the letter A, but the adjacent country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is excluded because it does. It's interesting to note that the letter A appears in the English term Ivory Coast but not in the official name of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Asia

The letter A is absent from six Asian nations. These include Yemen, Timor-Leste, the Philippines, Brunei, Cyprus, and Turkey. Generally speaking, Brunei and Timor-Leste are in eastern Asia, while Yemen and Cyprus are in western Asia, along with the Middle East. 

Although the letter A is absent from Timor-Leste, it is present in both its official name (the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste) and its English name (East-Timor). Since Turkey is a transcontinental nation, it is included under both Asia and Europe.

Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Europe

The letter A is absent from the names of nine European countries. These nations include the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Sweden, and Turkey. However, because the letter A appears in both Great Britain and Ireland, the United Kingdom will be eliminated from this list if the official name—the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland—is used. 

It's interesting to note that the letter A is also absent from the majority of these nations' capital cities. These cities are Luxembourg City (Luxembourg), Stockholm (Sweden), London (UK), and Brussels (Belgium).

Countries without Letter ‘A’ in America

The Americas have four nations that do not use the letter A. These include Chile and Peru in South America, Mexico in North America, and Belize in Central America. Originally known as British Honduras, Belize was left off of the list of nations without the letter A.

List of Countries without Letter ‘A’

With a total of 12, Africa has the most nations that do not use the letter "a." Ten countries in Europe don't have the letter "a" in their names. Check the table below to know the names of these countries along with the continents they belong to:

Country

Continent

Official Name

Belgium

Europe

Kingdom of Belgium

Belize

North America

Belize

Benin

Africa

Republic of Benin

Brunei

Asia

Nation of Brunei, Abode of Peace

Burundi

Africa

Republic of Burundi

Chile

South America

Republic of Chile

Comoros

Africa

Union of the Comoros

Cyprus

Europe

Republic of Cyprus

Czech Republic

Europe

Czech Republic

Djibouti

Africa

Republic of Djibouti

DR Congo

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Egypt

Africa

Arab Republic of Egypt

Fiji

Oceania

Republic of Fiji

Greece

Europe

Hellenic Republic

Guernsey

Europe

Bailiwick of Guernsey

Hong Kong

Asia

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

Jersey

Europe

Bailiwick of Jersey

Lesotho

Africa

Kingdom of Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Europe

Principality of Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Europe

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Mexico

North America

United Mexican States

Montenegro

Europe

Montenegro

Morocco

Africa

Kingdom of Morocco

Niger

Africa

Republic of Niger

Niue

Oceania

Niue

Peru

South America

Republic of Peru

Philippines

Asia

Republic of the Philippines

Puerto Rico

North America

Commonwealth of Puerto Rico

Republic of the Congo

Africa

Republic of the Congo

Reunion

Africa

Réunion Island

Seychelles

Africa

Republic of Seychelles

Sweden

Europe

Kingdom of Sweden

Timor-Leste

Asia

Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

Togo

Africa

Togolese Republic

Turkey

Asia

Republic of Turkey

United Kingdom

Europe

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Yemen

Asia

Republic of Yemen

Source: WorldAtlas

Are Official Names Different?

A significant portion of these nations have the letter A in their official names, despite the fact that 33 of them do not have it in their names. For example, Egypt and Luxembourg are officially known as the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Arab Republic of Egypt, respectively, whereas Mexico is officially known as the United Mexican States. While Brunei is recognized as the Nation of Brunei, the Abode of Peace, Liechtenstein is known as the Principality of Liechtenstein. Many of these countries also have the letter 'A' in how their names are spelled in their own languages.

