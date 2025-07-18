Countries without the Letter 'A' in Their Name: Continent-wise

A country’s name is its identity. Every country in the world is known by its own name. While some names are brief, some are lengthy. The names of certain countries are a combination of two words. Others lack a certain letter, such as those in these lists. That letter is "A" in this particular case.
Many nations, like China, Canada, and the United States of America, have at least one "a" in their names. Only thirty-three countries worldwide do not have this letter in their names. It is noteworthy that a large number of the nations on this list may have the letter "a" in their official names, but not in their frequently used names.
Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Africa
Africa is home to 12 of the 32 nations whose names do not contain the alphabet 'A' in their name. Benin, Burundi, Comoros, the Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Lesotho, Morocco, Niger, Seychelles, and Togo are some of these nations.
Interestingly, some of these nations, such as Morocco, would have the letter A in their names if they were spelled in French (Maroc). Additionally, Congo is included since the lengthier Republic of the Congo does not contain the letter A, but the adjacent country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is excluded because it does. It's interesting to note that the letter A appears in the English term Ivory Coast but not in the official name of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Asia
The letter A is absent from six Asian nations. These include Yemen, Timor-Leste, the Philippines, Brunei, Cyprus, and Turkey. Generally speaking, Brunei and Timor-Leste are in eastern Asia, while Yemen and Cyprus are in western Asia, along with the Middle East.
Although the letter A is absent from Timor-Leste, it is present in both its official name (the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste) and its English name (East-Timor). Since Turkey is a transcontinental nation, it is included under both Asia and Europe.
Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Europe
The letter A is absent from the names of nine European countries. These nations include the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Sweden, and Turkey. However, because the letter A appears in both Great Britain and Ireland, the United Kingdom will be eliminated from this list if the official name—the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland—is used.
It's interesting to note that the letter A is also absent from the majority of these nations' capital cities. These cities are Luxembourg City (Luxembourg), Stockholm (Sweden), London (UK), and Brussels (Belgium).
Countries without Letter ‘A’ in America
The Americas have four nations that do not use the letter A. These include Chile and Peru in South America, Mexico in North America, and Belize in Central America. Originally known as British Honduras, Belize was left off of the list of nations without the letter A.
List of Countries without Letter ‘A’
With a total of 12, Africa has the most nations that do not use the letter "a." Ten countries in Europe don't have the letter "a" in their names. Check the table below to know the names of these countries along with the continents they belong to:
|
Country
|
Continent
|
Official Name
|
Belgium
|
Europe
|
Kingdom of Belgium
|
Belize
|
North America
|
Belize
|
Benin
|
Africa
|
Republic of Benin
|
Brunei
|
Asia
|
Nation of Brunei, Abode of Peace
|
Burundi
|
Africa
|
Republic of Burundi
|
Chile
|
South America
|
Republic of Chile
|
Comoros
|
Africa
|
Union of the Comoros
|
Cyprus
|
Europe
|
Republic of Cyprus
|
Czech Republic
|
Europe
|
Czech Republic
|
Djibouti
|
Africa
|
Republic of Djibouti
|
DR Congo
|
Africa
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Egypt
|
Africa
|
Arab Republic of Egypt
|
Fiji
|
Oceania
|
Republic of Fiji
|
Greece
|
Europe
|
Hellenic Republic
|
Guernsey
|
Europe
|
Bailiwick of Guernsey
|
Hong Kong
|
Asia
|
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
|
Jersey
|
Europe
|
Bailiwick of Jersey
|
Lesotho
|
Africa
|
Kingdom of Lesotho
|
Liechtenstein
|
Europe
|
Principality of Liechtenstein
|
Luxembourg
|
Europe
|
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|
Mexico
|
North America
|
United Mexican States
|
Montenegro
|
Europe
|
Montenegro
|
Morocco
|
Africa
|
Kingdom of Morocco
|
Niger
|
Africa
|
Republic of Niger
|
Niue
|
Oceania
|
Niue
|
Peru
|
South America
|
Republic of Peru
|
Philippines
|
Asia
|
Republic of the Philippines
|
Puerto Rico
|
North America
|
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
|
Republic of the Congo
|
Africa
|
Republic of the Congo
|
Reunion
|
Africa
|
Réunion Island
|
Seychelles
|
Africa
|
Republic of Seychelles
|
Sweden
|
Europe
|
Kingdom of Sweden
|
Timor-Leste
|
Asia
|
Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
|
Togo
|
Africa
|
Togolese Republic
|
Turkey
|
Asia
|
Republic of Turkey
|
United Kingdom
|
Europe
|
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
|
Yemen
|
Asia
|
Republic of Yemen
Are Official Names Different?
A significant portion of these nations have the letter A in their official names, despite the fact that 33 of them do not have it in their names. For example, Egypt and Luxembourg are officially known as the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Arab Republic of Egypt, respectively, whereas Mexico is officially known as the United Mexican States. While Brunei is recognized as the Nation of Brunei, the Abode of Peace, Liechtenstein is known as the Principality of Liechtenstein. Many of these countries also have the letter 'A' in how their names are spelled in their own languages.
