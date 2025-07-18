Countries without the Letter 'A' in Their Name: Continent-wise

A country’s name is its identity. Every country in the world is known by its own name. While some names are brief, some are lengthy. The names of certain countries are a combination of two words. Others lack a certain letter, such as those in these lists. That letter is "A" in this particular case. Many nations, like China, Canada, and the United States of America, have at least one "a" in their names. Only thirty-three countries worldwide do not have this letter in their names. It is noteworthy that a large number of the nations on this list may have the letter "a" in their official names, but not in their frequently used names. Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Africa Africa is home to 12 of the 32 nations whose names do not contain the alphabet 'A' in their name. Benin, Burundi, Comoros, the Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Lesotho, Morocco, Niger, Seychelles, and Togo are some of these nations.

Interestingly, some of these nations, such as Morocco, would have the letter A in their names if they were spelled in French (Maroc). Additionally, Congo is included since the lengthier Republic of the Congo does not contain the letter A, but the adjacent country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is excluded because it does. It's interesting to note that the letter A appears in the English term Ivory Coast but not in the official name of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Asia The letter A is absent from six Asian nations. These include Yemen, Timor-Leste, the Philippines, Brunei, Cyprus, and Turkey. Generally speaking, Brunei and Timor-Leste are in eastern Asia, while Yemen and Cyprus are in western Asia, along with the Middle East. Although the letter A is absent from Timor-Leste, it is present in both its official name (the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste) and its English name (East-Timor). Since Turkey is a transcontinental nation, it is included under both Asia and Europe.

Countries without Letter ‘A’ in Europe The letter A is absent from the names of nine European countries. These nations include the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Sweden, and Turkey. However, because the letter A appears in both Great Britain and Ireland, the United Kingdom will be eliminated from this list if the official name—the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland—is used. It's interesting to note that the letter A is also absent from the majority of these nations' capital cities. These cities are Luxembourg City (Luxembourg), Stockholm (Sweden), London (UK), and Brussels (Belgium). Countries without Letter ‘A’ in America The Americas have four nations that do not use the letter A. These include Chile and Peru in South America, Mexico in North America, and Belize in Central America. Originally known as British Honduras, Belize was left off of the list of nations without the letter A.

List of Countries without Letter ‘A’ With a total of 12, Africa has the most nations that do not use the letter "a." Ten countries in Europe don't have the letter "a" in their names. Check the table below to know the names of these countries along with the continents they belong to: Country Continent Official Name Belgium Europe Kingdom of Belgium Belize North America Belize Benin Africa Republic of Benin Brunei Asia Nation of Brunei, Abode of Peace Burundi Africa Republic of Burundi Chile South America Republic of Chile Comoros Africa Union of the Comoros Cyprus Europe Republic of Cyprus Czech Republic Europe Czech Republic Djibouti Africa Republic of Djibouti DR Congo Africa Democratic Republic of the Congo Egypt Africa Arab Republic of Egypt Fiji Oceania Republic of Fiji Greece Europe Hellenic Republic Guernsey Europe Bailiwick of Guernsey Hong Kong Asia Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China Jersey Europe Bailiwick of Jersey Lesotho Africa Kingdom of Lesotho Liechtenstein Europe Principality of Liechtenstein Luxembourg Europe Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Mexico North America United Mexican States Montenegro Europe Montenegro Morocco Africa Kingdom of Morocco Niger Africa Republic of Niger Niue Oceania Niue Peru South America Republic of Peru Philippines Asia Republic of the Philippines Puerto Rico North America Commonwealth of Puerto Rico Republic of the Congo Africa Republic of the Congo Reunion Africa Réunion Island Seychelles Africa Republic of Seychelles Sweden Europe Kingdom of Sweden Timor-Leste Asia Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Togo Africa Togolese Republic Turkey Asia Republic of Turkey United Kingdom Europe United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Yemen Asia Republic of Yemen