Science Quiz based on International Space Station

International Space Station Science Quiz: In a history of 25 years, after a power loss at the mission control centre in Houston, NASA briefly lost contact with the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday first time, according to the media.

This outage marked the first time that NASA had to rely on backup control hardware at Johnson Space Center's Building 30, according to CNN. Temporary communications disruptions have previously happened as a result of system improvements on the ground or lost contact with satellites.

If the information above bounced your head, you need to take the quiz below to test your knowledge about International Space Center.

When was the International Space Station (ISS) launched?

a) 1998

b) 2003

c) 2010

d) 2015

Ans. a) 1998

Explanation: The International Space Station is the largest modular space station in low Earth orbit, launched on November 20, 1998.

Which space agencies are major partners in the ISS project?

a) NASA and ESA

b) NASA and ISRO

c) ESA and Roscosmos

d) NASA, ESA, Roscosmos, JAXA, and CSA

Ans. d) NASA, ESA, Roscosmos, JAXA, and CSA

Explanation: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia) and the European Space Agency are the major partners of the space station and contribute most of the funding; the other partners are the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

What is the average orbital altitude of the ISS above the Earth's surface? a) 500 kilometres b) 700 kilometres c) 300 kilometres d) 1000 kilometres

Ans. c) 300 kilometres

Explanation: The ISS orbits Earth at an average of 400 km (248 miles) above the surface travelling approximately 8 km per second (17,900 mph).

How many modules make up the ISS as of 2021? a) 6 b) 12 c) 8 d) 16

Ans. a) 6

Explanation: The ISS is made up of 16 pressurized modules: six Russian modules (Zarya, Zvezda, Poisk, Rassvet, Nauka, and Prichal), eight US modules (BEAM, Leonardo, Harmony, Quest, Tranquility, Unity, Cupola, and Destiny), one Japanese module (Kibō) and one European module (Columbus).

Which component of the ISS provides the astronauts with a place to live and work?

a) Laboratory modules

b) Solar panels

c) Docking ports

d) Habitable modules

Ans. d) Habitable modules

Explanation: The Habitation Module was a particular habitation module for the International Space Station that was intended to be the Station's main living quarters designed with a galley, toilet, shower, sleep stations and medical facilities.

What is the approximate orbital speed of the ISS?

a) 10,000 kilometres per hour

b) 28,000 kilometres per hour

c) 65,000 kilometres per hour

d) 100,000 kilometres per hour

Ans. b) 28,000 kilometres per hour

Explanation: The ISS travels at about 17,500 miles/28,000 kilometres per hour.

How long does it take the ISS to orbit the Earth once?

a) 12 hours

b) 24 hours

c) 48 hours

d) 93 minutes

Ans. d) 93 minutes

Explanation: The ISS circles the Earth in roughly 93 minutes, completing 15.5 orbits per day.

Which country's first module, named Zarya, was the first component of the ISS launched into space?

a) Russia

b) United States

c) Japan

d) Canada

Ans. a) Russia

Explanation: The first piece of the International Space Station was launched in November 1998. A Russian rocket launched the Russian Zarya (zar EE uh) control module.

What is the primary purpose of the ISS?

a) Interstellar exploration

b) Human settlement on other planets

c) Conducting scientific research in microgravity

d) Earth observation and weather monitoring

Ans. c) Conducting scientific research in microgravity

Explanation: The primary objective of the ISS is to support scientific research and other activities requiring the unique attributes of humans in space.

How do astronauts and cosmonauts travel to and from the ISS?

a) Space shuttle

b) Rocket capsules

c) Space elevator

d) Teleportation

Ans. b Rocket capsules

Explanation: Astronauts travel to the space station via SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule or, in the case of Russian cosmonauts, a Russian Soyuz capsule.

Science Quiz based on Chandrayaan-3 Mission