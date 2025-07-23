Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Six New Eklavya Schools to Be Established in Mizoram to Reach Tribal Students

The Mizoram government is strengthening Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) to provide free, quality education to tribal children. CM Lalduhoma chaired a meeting to review progress and expansion. Currently, there are 11 EMRS schools, with 6 more planned. Each school supports 480 students from Class 6 to 12 with free education and hostel facilities.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 10:49 IST
The Mizoram government is working hard to make Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) better for students. These schools help tribal children in remote areas get free and good-quality education.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting with the EMRS Governing Council. They talked about how to improve the schools and help more students join. They also discussed giving jobs to local people in these schools.

More EMRS Schools to Open in Mizoram

Right now, Mizoram has 11 EMRS schools. These schools are helping many students study well from Class 6 to Class 12. The government is planning to open 6 more EMRS schools soon.

Out of these 6 new schools, reports for 4 schools have already been sent to the Central Government. Each EMRS school can give free education and a place to stay for 480 students.

These schools are a big step to help students learn and grow without paying any fees. The Mizoram government wants every child to get a chance to study and build a bright future.

Also read: AP PGECET 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised for GATE and Other candidates; Check New Dates Here

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

