AP PGECET 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised for GATE and Other candidates; Check New Dates Here

AP PGECET 2025: The AP PGECET 2025 counseling schedule for candidates who qualified via the AP PGECET (non-GATE route) has been updated by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with Andhra University. These candidates have until August 1, 2025, to register for the counseling process, according to the updated schedule. Eligible candidates must register, pay the processing fee, and upload the needed documents for verification on the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Admission to postgraduate pharmacy (M.Pharmacy), engineering (M.Tech), and planning programs offered by Andhra Pradesh colleges depends on this procedure.
The counseling process will go through several steps, such as filling out choices, assigning seats according to rank and category, and receiving confirmation of acceptance. Non-GATE applicants need to confirm that their qualifying exam results fulfill the eligibility requirements. It is highly advised that you frequently visit the official website to stay informed about any updates, crucial guidelines, and due dates pertaining to the counseling process.
AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates for GATE and GPAT Candidates
The updated AP PGECET counseling dates for GATE and GPAT applicants are listed in the table:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration and processing fee for score card uploading
|
July 9 to 25, 2025
|
Registration and processing fee for web counselling
|
July 14 to 26, 2025
|
Verification of uploaded certificates
|
July 15 to 27, 2025
|
Web options entry
|
July 18 to 28, 2025
|
Changing of web options
|
July 29, 2025
|
AP PGECET Seat allotment result
|
August 1, 2025
|
Self-joining and physical reporting
|
August 2 to 4, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
August 11, 2025
AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates for non-GATE Candidates
To find out the updated schedule for AP PGECET counseling in 2025, view the table:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration and processing fee for web counselling
|
July 17 to August 1, 2025
|
Verification of uploaded certificates
|
July 18 to August 2, 2025
|
Web options entry
|
July 19 to August 3, 2025
|
Changing of web options
|
August 4, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
August 6, 2025
|
Self-joining and physical reporting
|
August 7 to 11, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
August 11, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation