AP PGECET 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised for GATE and Other candidates; Check New Dates Here

AP PGECET 2025: The AP PGECET 2025 counseling schedule for candidates who qualified via the AP PGECET (non-GATE route) has been updated by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with Andhra University. These candidates have until August 1, 2025, to register for the counseling process, according to the updated schedule. Eligible candidates must register, pay the processing fee, and upload the needed documents for verification on the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Admission to postgraduate pharmacy (M.Pharmacy), engineering (M.Tech), and planning programs offered by Andhra Pradesh colleges depends on this procedure.

The counseling process will go through several steps, such as filling out choices, assigning seats according to rank and category, and receiving confirmation of acceptance. Non-GATE applicants need to confirm that their qualifying exam results fulfill the eligibility requirements. It is highly advised that you frequently visit the official website to stay informed about any updates, crucial guidelines, and due dates pertaining to the counseling process.