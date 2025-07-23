Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP PGECET 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised for GATE and Other candidates; Check New Dates Here

AP PGECET 2025: Andhra University, on behalf of APSCHE, has released the revised AP PGECET 2025 counselling schedule for GATE, GPAT, and non-GATE candidates. While non-GATE applicants have till August 1, 2025, GATE/GPAT candidates can register by July 25. Registration, payment of the fee, certificate verification, web options, and seat assignment are all part of the process. Candidates must continuously monitor pgecet-sche.aptonline.in for updates, deadlines, and instructions to guarantee successful admission.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 10:24 IST
AP PGECET 2025
AP PGECET 2025
Register for Result Updates

AP PGECET 2025: The AP PGECET 2025 counseling schedule for candidates who qualified via the AP PGECET (non-GATE route) has been updated by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with Andhra University. These candidates have until August 1, 2025, to register for the counseling process, according to the updated schedule. Eligible candidates must register, pay the processing fee, and upload the needed documents for verification on the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Admission to postgraduate pharmacy (M.Pharmacy), engineering (M.Tech), and planning programs offered by Andhra Pradesh colleges depends on this procedure. 

The counseling process will go through several steps, such as filling out choices, assigning seats according to rank and category, and receiving confirmation of acceptance. Non-GATE applicants need to confirm that their qualifying exam results fulfill the eligibility requirements. It is highly advised that you frequently visit the official website to stay informed about any updates, crucial guidelines, and due dates pertaining to the counseling process.

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates for GATE and GPAT Candidates

The updated AP PGECET counseling dates for GATE and GPAT applicants are listed in the table:

Events

Dates

Registration and processing fee for score card uploading

July 9 to 25, 2025

Registration and processing fee for web counselling

July 14 to 26, 2025

Verification of uploaded certificates

July 15 to 27, 2025

Web options entry

July 18 to 28, 2025

Changing of web options

July 29, 2025

AP PGECET Seat allotment result

August 1, 2025

Self-joining and physical reporting

August 2 to 4, 2025 

Commencement of classes

August 11, 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates for non-GATE Candidates

To find out the updated schedule for AP PGECET counseling in 2025, view the table:

Event

Date

Registration and processing fee for web counselling

July 17 to August 1, 2025

Verification of uploaded certificates

July 18 to August 2, 2025

Web options entry

July 19 to August 3, 2025

Changing of web options

August 4, 2025

Seat allotment result

August 6, 2025

Self-joining and physical reporting

August 7 to 11, 2025

Commencement of classes

August 11, 2025

Related Stories

Also Read:

GUJCET Merit List 2025 Released at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, Check Your Rank Here

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News