Michigan Governor: Check Current Name, Party, Term Limits and Prior Public Experience

Gretchen Whitmer is the current Governor of Michigan. She is a member of the Democratic Party and took office on January 1, 2019, becoming the state's 49th governor and was elected to her second term in 2022. Whitmer has gained national visibility for her leadership during such a time of need regarding COVID-19, as well as taken a highly policy-driven approach to economic development and public health reforms. She is known for her “Fix the Damn Roads" campaign, and has concentrated efforts also in infrastructure, education, and easier access to healthcare and other works that make her a prominent figure in state and national leadership circles.

What Are the Term Limits for Michigan’s Governor?

The Michigan governor serves a four-year term and is limited to two terms, either consecutive or non-consecutive. This was established by a 1992 constitutional amendment, and it only applies to terms served after this amendment; therefore, John Engler was the governor for three terms since his first began before these term limits were enacted.