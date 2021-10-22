Highest Female Population: Djibouti has the highest female population in the world when compared to the male population. In Djibouti, there are 20% more women than men, followed closely by Hong Kong, Lithuania, and the Bahamas. This trend is also seen in Russia and Belarus, where women consistently outnumber men due to a mix of demographic, social, and economic factors. Which Country Has the Highest Female Population in the World? Djibouti ranks first in the world for the highest female population compared to its male population. In this East African nation, women make up a significantly larger share of the total population. This gender gap is largely driven by migration, with many men working abroad, leaving behind a higher proportion of women at home. How is the Female Population Measured? Female population refers to the number of women in a country compared to its total or male population. A higher female population means women make up a larger percentage of the overall population. Globally, men slightly outnumber women, but in many countries, especially in Europe and parts of Africa and the Caribbean, women are in the majority.

Top 10 Countries with Highest Female Population Rank Country Number of Women per 100 Men 1 Djibouti 120 2 Hong Kong 116 3 Lithuania 116 4 Bahamas 116 5 Russia 115 6 Belarus 115 7 Latvia 115 8 Anguilla 114 9 Puerto Rico 112 10 Moldova 112 Note: World Population Review 1. Djibouti Djibouti has the highest female population in the world, with 120 women for every 100 men. Many men migrate abroad for work, creating a domestic population that is female-dominated. Women often head households and play key roles in local governance and education. 2. Hong Kong Hong Kong has a large number of women, particularly in urban sectors like healthcare, education, and hospitality. Female longevity and immigration patterns contribute to a significantly higher female population. 3. Lithuania Lithuania, like many Baltic nations, has a consistently high female population. Women tend to live longer, and emigration of the male workforce has left more women behind, especially in rural areas.

4. Bahamas In the Bahamas, women make up a larger share of the population. This is partly due to the country’s aging population and the trend of male migration for jobs abroad, especially in the tourism and construction sectors. 5. Russia Russia has one of the world’s largest female populations in absolute numbers. The country experienced heavy male losses during historical wars, and women now significantly outnumber men, particularly among the elderly. 6. Belarus Belarus follows the same pattern as Russia, with women making up the majority of the population. High male mortality and longer female life expectancy are key reasons behind this imbalance. 7. Latvia Latvia has a strong female majority, especially in the post-retirement age group. The population structure reflects past conflicts and modern migration, which have shifted the gender ratio in favor of women.