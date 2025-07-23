What is the Old Name of Ayodhya?

The old name of Ayodhya is Saket, an ancient city mentioned in various Sanskrit texts and Buddhist literature. Over time, it came to be known as Ayodhya, which means “the unconquerable city” in Sanskrit. As per Hindu mythology, Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Vishnu, and the capital of the Ikshvaku dynasty.
Why Was It Called Saket?
Saket is an older term used in Buddhist and Jain texts to refer to the region of present-day Ayodhya. The name represented a major cultural and trade centre in ancient times. The term “Ayodhya” became prominent due to its appearance in the Ramayana, where it was described as a magnificent and divine city created by the gods.
When Did the Name Become Ayodhya?
The transition from Saket to Ayodhya likely occurred over centuries, as the Hindu epics and Puranas grew in influence. The name Ayodhya gained widespread prominence during the Gupta period and the Bhakti era, solidifying its place as a holy site associated with Lord Rama. The modern Indian government retained the name Ayodhya after independence.
Cultural Significance of the Name Ayodhya
The name Ayodhya holds profound religious and cultural importance. It is one of the seven sacred cities (Sapta Puri) in Hinduism and has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. The Ram Janmabhoomi and the construction of the Ram Mandir have further revived the spiritual and historical significance of the name in modern India.
7 Interesting Facts About the Old Name of Ayodhya
1. Known as Saket in Buddhist Texts
Ancient Buddhist scriptures refer to Ayodhya as Saket, highlighting its role as a center for learning and spiritual discourse.
2. Ayodhya Means ‘Unconquerable’
The word “Ayodhya” comes from Sanskrit—“a” (not) + “yudh” (to fight), meaning a city that cannot be defeated.
3. Described in Valmiki’s Ramayana
Ayodhya features prominently in the Ramayana as the capital of King Dasharatha and the birthplace of Lord Rama.
4. Ancient Trade and Learning Hub
Even before becoming a religious center, Saket/Ayodhya was a vibrant city known for trade, art, and culture.
5. Mentioned in Jain and Buddhist Literature
Besides Hindu texts, Saket is referenced in Jain Agamas and Buddhist Tripitaka, indicating its multicultural heritage.
6. Ram Mandir Has Re-established Its Legacy
The construction of the Ram Mandir in 2024 has firmly reinstated Ayodhya’s place as a spiritual and cultural capital of India.
