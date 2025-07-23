What is the Old Name of Ayodhya?

The old name of Ayodhya is Saket, an ancient city mentioned in various Sanskrit texts and Buddhist literature. Over time, it came to be known as Ayodhya, which means “the unconquerable city” in Sanskrit. As per Hindu mythology, Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Vishnu, and the capital of the Ikshvaku dynasty.

Why Was It Called Saket?

Saket is an older term used in Buddhist and Jain texts to refer to the region of present-day Ayodhya. The name represented a major cultural and trade centre in ancient times. The term “Ayodhya” became prominent due to its appearance in the Ramayana, where it was described as a magnificent and divine city created by the gods.

When Did the Name Become Ayodhya?

The transition from Saket to Ayodhya likely occurred over centuries, as the Hindu epics and Puranas grew in influence. The name Ayodhya gained widespread prominence during the Gupta period and the Bhakti era, solidifying its place as a holy site associated with Lord Rama. The modern Indian government retained the name Ayodhya after independence.