CBIC Notification 2025 Released For Havaldar Posts, Check Apply Online, Selection Process, 10th Passed can apply

CBIC Havaldar 2025 PDF:  The Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai Zone has invited applications for the recruitment of Havaldar posts. Apply online on or before July 31, 2025. 1oth passed can apply for these posts. Check  details here. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 23, 2025, 17:03 IST

CBIC Recruitment 2025: The Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai Zone has notified for Havaldar posts. Selection for these posts will be done based on the performance of candidates in Document Verification followed by Medical/Trade Test round. Candidates having 10th pass with meritorious Sports activities have a golden chance to apply for these positions. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before July 31, 2025. 

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Pay Matric L-1, Rs. 18000-56900 as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

CBIC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed pdf for Hawaldar recruitment drive is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below

CBIC Havaldar 2025 Download PDF

cbic.gov.in cbic recruitment 2025 

The online application process for cbic recruitment 2025 drive is underway. Candidates having requisite eduational qualification can apply for these posts in online mode through the official website.  Candidates can send their application in prescribed format as mentioned in the notification on or before July 31, 2025.

 CBIC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification including the application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
Last date of application: Candidates can send their application in prescribed format as mentioned in the notification on or before July 31, 2025.

CBIC Recruitment 2025 Vacancies

A total of 15 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

CBIC Recruitment 2025 Overview 

You can get here the key highlights of the CBIC Havaldar Recruitment 2025 drive given below- 

Particulars Details
Organization Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai Zone
Post Name Havaldar 
Number of posts  15 
Last date of submission of the application 31 July 2025
Pay Level in 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level 1 (Rs.18,000-56,900)
Next Stage Document Verification and Medical/Trade Test
Official Website  https://www.cbic.gov.in/

Pay Scale

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Pay Matric L-1, Rs. 18000-56900 as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for these posts should have Matriculation or equivalent from any recognized board.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of educational qualification and others.

How to Apply for CBIC Recruitment 2025?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post by ordinary post/registered post/courier post addressed to the Joint Commissioner (CCA), CGST & Central Excise, GST Bhavan,115, M K Road, Churchgate, Mumbai-400020 from the date of publishing
of this advertisement till the last date of submission i.e. July 31, 2025.

