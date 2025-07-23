News

AIMA Announced MAT 2025 September Session Exam Dates; Registration Starts, Documents Required Details Here

MAT 2025: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 dates today, July 23, 2025. The MAT 2025 dates are for the September session, with two sessions, namely 1 CBT and 1 PBT. Candidates can register online on the official website at mat.aima.in. Any student who is a recent graduate or is a final year student can apply for the MAT 2025 exam.

MAT 2025 Overview

Students can check the MAT 2025 key points here:

Overview Details Exam name Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Board name All India Management Association (AIMA) Official website mat.aima.in Academic year 2025-26 Stream Management Registration start date July 23, 2025 Sessions CBT

PBT Application Fee PBT/CBT: INR 2200 PBT+CBT: INR 3800

MAT September Exam 2025 Important Dates

Students can check the important dates related to MAT September 2025 exams. The exam dates are different for both CBT and PBT exams:

MAT Exam Date Registration Last Date Admit Card Release date PBT September 21, 2025 September 15, 2025 September 18, 2025 CBT September 28, 2025 September 22, 2025 September 25, 2025

Documents Required for MAT 2025 Registration

Candidates applying for MAT 2025 september session must keep the following documents readily available while applying online in designated sizes:

Email Id

Photograph

Signature

Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking information

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

AIMA has announced MAT 2025 September session dates.