AIMA Announced MAT 2025 September Session Exam Dates; Registration Starts, Documents Required Details Here

MAT 2025: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 dates today, July 23, 2025. The MAT 2025 dates are for the September session, with two sessions, namely 1 CBT and 1 PBT. Candidates can register online on the official website at mat.aima.in. Any student who is a recent graduate or is a final year student can apply for the MAT 2025 exam.
MAT 2025 Overview
Students can check the MAT 2025 key points here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Management Aptitude Test (MAT)
|
Board name
|
All India Management Association (AIMA)
|
Official website
|
mat.aima.in
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Registration start date
|
July 23, 2025
|
Sessions
|
CBT
|
Application Fee
|
PBT/CBT: INR 2200
PBT+CBT: INR 3800
MAT September Exam 2025 Important Dates
Students can check the important dates related to MAT September 2025 exams. The exam dates are different for both CBT and PBT exams:
|
MAT
|
Exam Date
|
Registration Last Date
|
Admit Card Release date
|
PBT
|
September 21, 2025
|
September 15, 2025
|
September 18, 2025
|
CBT
|
September 28, 2025
|
September 22, 2025
|
September 25, 2025
Documents Required for MAT 2025 Registration
Candidates applying for MAT 2025 september session must keep the following documents readily available while applying online in designated sizes:
- Email Id
- Photograph
- Signature
- Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking information
