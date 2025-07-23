Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIMA Announced MAT 2025 September Session Exam Dates; Registration Starts, Documents Required Details Here

MAT 2025: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 dates today, July 23, 2025. The MAT 2025 dates are for the September session, with two sessions, namely 1 CBT and 1 PBT. Candidates can register online on the official website at mat.aima.in. Any student who is a recent graduate or is a final year student can apply for the MAT 2025 exam.

MAT 2025 Overview 

Students can check the MAT 2025 key points here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

Board name 

All India Management Association (AIMA)

Official website 

mat.aima.in

Academic year 

2025-26

Stream 

Management 

Registration start date 

July 23, 2025

Sessions 

CBT
PBT

Application Fee

PBT/CBT: INR 2200

PBT+CBT: INR 3800

MAT September Exam 2025 Important Dates

Students can check the important dates related to MAT September 2025 exams. The exam dates are different for both CBT and PBT exams:

MAT

Exam Date

Registration Last Date

Admit Card Release date

PBT

September 21, 2025

September 15, 2025

September 18, 2025

CBT

September 28, 2025

September 22, 2025

September 25, 2025

Documents Required for MAT 2025 Registration 

Candidates applying for MAT 2025 september session must keep the following documents readily available while applying online in designated sizes:

  • Email Id
  • Photograph 
  • Signature 
  • Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking information

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

