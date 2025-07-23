COMEDK UGET 2025 Mock Allotment: The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling 2025 round 1 mock allotment result is available on the official website. Students who have applied for the round 1 allotment process can check the COMEDK UE 2025 mock allotment result through the link available on the official website.
COMEDK UGET 2025 option edit window is open for students to make changes to the choices entered. It must be noted that the COMEDK mock allotment for round 1 is not the final allotment result. Those unhappy with the mock allotments can make necessary changes in the choices filled until tomorrow, July 24, 2025. The COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 final allotment result will be available online on July 28, 2025.
The COMEDK UGET 2025 mock allotment result is available on the official counselling website - comedk.org. Candidates can also download the COMEDK Round 1 mock allotment result 2025 through the direct link given here.
COMEDK UGET Round 1 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Download COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result
The COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK UGET counselling
Step 2: Click on the login link provided
Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password
Step 4: The COMEDK UGET 2025 mock allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
COMEDK 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result
After the window to make changes in the options closes on July 24, 2025, the final allotment result will be announced on July 28, 2025. The allotment result will be available on the candidate login link. Students must note that the final allotment result is issued based on the choices entered and the cutoff and availability of seats.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation