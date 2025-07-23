COMEDK UGET 2025 Mock Allotment: The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling 2025 round 1 mock allotment result is available on the official website. Students who have applied for the round 1 allotment process can check the COMEDK UE 2025 mock allotment result through the link available on the official website.

COMEDK UGET 2025 option edit window is open for students to make changes to the choices entered. It must be noted that the COMEDK mock allotment for round 1 is not the final allotment result. Those unhappy with the mock allotments can make necessary changes in the choices filled until tomorrow, July 24, 2025. The COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 final allotment result will be available online on July 28, 2025.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 mock allotment result is available on the official counselling website - comedk.org. Candidates can also download the COMEDK Round 1 mock allotment result 2025 through the direct link given here.