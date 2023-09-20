When is Halloween 2023: Check Exact Date, Importance and How to Celebrate it

Halloween 2023 Date: Halloween is a holiday celebrated in various nations on the eve of All Saints' Day, a Western Christian feast. Saints or pious individuals were referred to as "hallowed" in England, hence the term "All Hallows' Day." The evening or "e'en" preceding the feast became known as 'All Hallows' Eve,' or, even shorter, "Hallowe'en." It begins with Allhallowtide, a season in the liturgical year dedicated to honouring the deceased, especially saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

Popular for centuries in Ireland and Scotland, Irish and Scottish immigrants brought many Halloween practices to North America in the nineteenth century, and by the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, the glee of Halloween expanded to other countries through American influence.

This article will help you with all the information regarding the spooky festival of the year.

When is Halloween 2023?

Halloween falls before the Western Christian feast of All Saints and sets the three-day season of Allhallowtide, which culminates with All Souls' Day. As a result, Halloween is always observed on October 31.

While most of us wish it to fall on a weekend, this year's Halloween falls early in the week, on a Tuesday. As a result, you should prepare your costume at the earliest.

What is the origin of Halloween?

Halloween originates from the ancient Celtic holiday of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and the onset of winter. The Celts believed that on the night before Samhain, the line between the living and the dead becomes blurred, allowing spirits to return to the Earth. People kindled bonfires and dressed up in animal skin costumes to ward off these ghosts. As Christianity expanded, the feast evolved into All Saints' Day (or All Hallows' Day), which is observed on November 1st. And the evening before, October 31st, became known as All Hallows' Eve, which was subsequently abbreviated to Halloween.

In the nineteenth century, Irish and Scottish immigrants brought Halloween to North America, where it adapted elements of Native American and other immigrant traditions. Over time, it evolved into the modern festival of costumes, sweets, and frightening fun that we know today.

Upcoming Halloween Date in 2024, 2025 and 2026

Every year, the Halloween festival falls on the same day. Though the day of the week it falls on varies from year to year. You have a chance to plan your holidays in advance with the table below:



Year Day of the Halloween 2024 Thursday 2025 Friday 2026 Saturday 2027 Sunday 2028 Tuesday 2029 Wednesday 2030 Thursday

The modern-day Halloween celebration describes it as a non-religious festival. Trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins or turnips into jack-o'-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories, and watching horror or Halloween-themed films are some popular ways to celebrate Halloween.

Happy Halloween!!