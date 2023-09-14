Christmas 2023: When is Christmas? What Day of the Week is it in December?

Christmas 2023: Every year on December 25, people all across the world celebrate and cherish Christmas. It is a popular annual celebration that is marked by happiness, harmony, goodwill, and meditation. The day of Christmas reminds us of the value of love, compassion, and community in our lives.

This article will help you with the date, day and week of the Christmas celebration. Also, the fact-enriched write-up will answer the questions and queries about the festival of joy.

When is Christmas in 2023?

The majority of Christians observe Christmas on December 25 according to the Gregorian calendar, which is almost always used as a civil calendars around the world. There are other theories as to when Jesus was born, but the church decided on December 25 as the official date in the early fourth century.

Christmas Calendar(2023-2035)

Plan your Christmas celebrations wisely for the upcoming year with this special Christmas calendar below:

Christmas Year Date Day 2023 December 25 Monday 2024 December 25 Wednesday 2025 December 25 Thursday 2026 December 25 Friday 2027 December 25 Saturday 2028 December 25 Monday 2029 December 25 Tuesday 2030 December 25 Wednesday 2031 December 25 Thursday 2032 December 25 Saturday 2033 December 25 Sunday 2034 December 25 Monday 2035 December 25 Tuesday

What is Christmas?

Christmas is an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Jesus. The name 'Christmas' is derived from the Mass of Christ (or Jesus). Christians commemorate Jesus' death and subsequent resurrection during this mass ceremony, also known as Communion or Eucharist. The festival traces its roots to Bethlehem and is known as the Nativity of Jesus. As predicted by messianic predictions, the inn was full when Joseph and Mary arrived in the city, so they were given the option of staying in a stable, where the Christ Child would shortly be born. Shepherds were told of this birth by angels, who subsequently spread the word.

Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?

Early Christians believed that Jesus was born on January 6, as that date coincided with the traditional date of his crucifixion. This indicated that the 25th was a pagan holiday and the 6th was a Christian one.

Christmas is observed on December 25 in accordance with the Gregorian calendar, which also happens to be the traditional date of the winter solstice on the Roman calendar. The spring equinox occurs on March 25, which is also precisely nine months after the Annunciation. The older Julian calendar's December 25 which currently corresponds to January 7 in the Gregorian calendar is the day that the Eastern Christian Churches celebrate Christmas. Isaac Newton, the famous physicist and astronomer who was born on December 25th, suggested that the date of Christmas may have been chosen in accordance with the winter solstice in the 17th century.

Many historians believe that the date was meant to be sacred because of the pagan festivals and solstice celebrations. Also, the main reason for celebrating Christmas is a celebration of the belief that God entered the world as a man to atone for humanity's sins rather than knowing the precise date of Jesus' birth.

What day of the week is Christmas in 2023?

Christmas is observed on December 25 annually. This year it will be celebrated on Monday of the 4th of December. Christmas Eve will fall on a day prior which is Sunday, December 24.

What is the religious significance of Christmas?

Christmas, which honours the birth of Jesus, who is revered as the Son of God and the Redeemer of Humanity, is a holy day. The celebration of this spiritual significance centres on church services, Nativity scenes, and hymns. It has evolved into an observance of faith that individuals from various backgrounds enjoy.

The day is celebrated with gift-giving, festive décor, and get-togethers with loved ones. Caroling, Christmas tree decorating, and Santa Claus sightings are a few of the practices that are quite popular and have become part of the holiday celebrations.

In conclusion, Christmas is a worldwide holiday. The celebration involves a rich tapestry of customs such as decking the halls with lights and ornaments, exchanging presents, hanging stockings, and cooking special meals. It is time to perform charitable deeds, give to those in need, or give of one's time in order to foster goodwill. Merry Christmas!!

