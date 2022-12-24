What Is White Christmas? Is It Different From Christmas?

Every year, December 25th is celebrated with great enthusiasm and rigor as Christmas, a day that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. The joyous occasion is also associated with other customs like gift-giving, decorating Christmas trees, and so on. Whether you are browsing the internet to look for ideas on how to celebrate this occasion or talking to your friends or family about it, you must have come across the term "white Christmas."

Which leads us to wonder: what exactly is a white Christmas? And is it different from Christmas?

Let's find out!

What is a White Christmas?

"White Christmas" is defined as the presence of snow on the ground, giving the area a winter wonderland appearance, hence the name. It has been officially defined by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), United States, as a minimum of one inch of snowfall on December 25. Christmas has many customs, such as decorating a Christmas tree, exchanging gifts, carolling, and gathering with family to enjoy a festive meal. When there is snow on the ground and a peaceful, serene atmosphere on Christmas Day, the spirit and joy of the celebration are amplified. Thus, when a White Christmas arrives, it is a magical and special time to cherish with friends and family.

Is there a difference between White Christmas and Christmas?

Christmas and White Christmas are the same thing. "White Christmas" is just Christmas with at least one inch of snow covering the ground. It follows the same rituals and customs as Christmas. However, White Christmas evokes a special kind of feeling because it adds a layer of beauty to the season that isn't always there. The beauty of a White Christmas lies in its rarity.

This White Christmas is a weather phenomenon that should not be confused with the well-known holiday song of the same name, composed by Irving Berlin and debuted by Bing Crosby in the 1942 movie "Holiday Inn." Numerous singers have covered the song, and it has appeared in a lot of movies and television programs. It is one of the all-time best-selling singles and is still a well-liked holiday tune everywhere.

In conclusion, a "white Christmas" is a phenomenon of the weather that is accompanied by a snow-covered landscape.